The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have suspended the indefinite nationwide strike for one week to give room for the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage to conclude negotiations.

Jointly National Executive Council of NLC and TUC concluded a meeting in Abuja minutes ago. A member of the NEC who was in the meeting revealed to our reporter.

According to the information gathered, labour decided to suspend the action as a sign of good faith following the agreement reached at the meeting between labour and the Federal government at the instance of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation last night.

However, the joint NEC meeting according to the source has empowered the leadership of the NLC and TUC to resume the indefinite nationwide action should the government fail to offer Nigerian workers a substantial amount as minimum wage or not conclude the negotiation in one week starting from today.

As of the time of filling this report, the two labour centres is drafting a communique to the effect of the suspension of the strike.

More detail later…

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE