Tinubu celebrates Mike Adenuga at 72

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Mike Adeniyi Adenuga Jr., Chairman of Globacom and Conoil, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, praising him as a symbol of vision, resilience, and patriotism.

In a tribute released on Monday, President Tinubu described Adenuga’s life journey – from modest beginnings to building multi-sector business empires – as an inspiration to millions of Nigerians and Africans.

“Dr. Adenuga’s life, from humble beginnings, is a testament to the power of vision and the outcome of resilience.

His humility and diligence have enabled him to succeed in banking, telecommunications, oil, and gas,” the President said.

Fondly referred to by Nigerians as “The Guru,” Adenuga was commended for his role in transforming the telecommunications sector, particularly through Globacom’s introduction of per-second billing – a move that disrupted the industry, made mobile telephony more affordable, and expanded digital access to millions.

President Tinubu also highlighted the achievements of Conoil, Adenuga’s flagship oil and gas company, noting its contribution to promoting energy security and fostering local competition against international oil giants.

Beyond business, Adenuga’s philanthropic work through the Mike Adenuga Foundation was praised for supporting education, healthcare, and cultural initiatives across Nigeria.

“Dr. Adenuga, Nigeria is grateful for your immense contributions to our country’s progress and prosperity,” Tinubu said, lauding the business mogul’s investment expansion into other African countries and Europe — achievements that have earned him international honors, including France’s Commander of the Legion of Honour and Ghana’s Companion of the Star of Ghana.

On behalf of the Nigerian people, President Tinubu prayed for continued blessings, good health, and renewed vision for Adenuga as he continues to inspire through service and leadership.

“Happy birthday, Dr. Mike!” the President concluded.

