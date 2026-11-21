The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a breach of its criminal information database, according to a CNN report citing two people briefed on the investigation.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) allows different levels of law enforcement agencies, including state, federal and local authorities, to share information.

CNN reported that the incident was the second breach of its kind in recent months. However, it did not disclose the specific data compromised or identify those responsible.

A former FBI official told CNN that the database is used “every day” to help officers “identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety.”

The former official expressed concern that the threat went beyond hackers gaining access to sensitive information, warning that malicious actors “could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.”

In September 2026, a hacking group known as ShinyHunters gained access to an FBI recruitment website.

The group claimed it had obtained “very sensitive data on almost ALL FBI Agents and individuals who filed an application with the FBI for a job,” and defaced the website with a Pokémon image.

Several people linked to the group were later detained, including one in Jordan who is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

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The latest incident marks the second reported breach involving a major US government agency this week.

NBC News reported on Friday that hackers had breached the system used by the US Department of Agriculture to process payments to farmers.

The identities of those responsible for the attack remain unknown, according to NBC’s sources.

They also warned that the breach could expose other sensitive information, including food safety data and research into animal-borne diseases.