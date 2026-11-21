A member of the 8th Senate and senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the forthcoming general elections, Senator Shehu Sani, has cautioned his fellow Nigerians from the Northern part of the country to stop supporting or applauding attacks on sitting Presidents of southern extraction.

Senator Sani gave the admonition on Saturday in a post on his X handle, @ShehuSani.

His concern was on the heels of last week’s attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s convoy at the Central Mosque in Abuja by angry Northern youths, chanting anti-Tinubu slogans in Hausa, shortly after Jumat prayers.

President Tinubu later ordered the release of the more than 78 youths from the custody of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) also accused the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress of masterminding the assault on President Tinubu’s convoy, an allegation the two opposition parties denied in separate press statements.

Senator Sani, who recalled a similar attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan in Bauchi State, cautioned against a future occurrence, noting that the North would never tolerate such attacks if targeted at an incumbent President from the North.

His post read: “Former President Goodluck was once reportedly pelted in Bauchi and the country was calm.President Tinubu was reportedly pelted in Abuja and the country is calm.Will there be the same calmness in the country if a Presidential candidate from the North or a future president from the North is pelted in Enugu or Ekiti?.Will there not be youths in the Northern Streets shouting “Shege Biafra” or “Shege Oduduwa”?

For those of us from the North,let’s not support,applaud or encourage what we can NEVER tolerate when the table turns.”