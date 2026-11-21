The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called for more support and membership of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), as part of efforts to strengthen legislative diplomacy on the continent.

The Speaker made the proposal at a meeting with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon.

Speaker Tajudeen proposed the invitation and sponsorship of leaders of non-members of CoSPAL as part of the moves to grow membership of the parliamentary body.

Also at the meeting were the Secretary-General of CoSPAL, Dr. Dapo Oyewole, and Ambassador Macdella Cooper of the Republic of Liberia, among others.

While Nigeria hosted the inaugural meeting of CoSPAL, Ghana hosted the second, and Morocco hosted the third. However, Liberia is billed to host the fourth conference in December 2026, with no country showing interest in hosting the meeting next year.

Speaker Tajudeen said Nigeria, being the host of CoSPAL’s headquarters, may host the 2027 edition if no member state is taking up the hosting responsibilities.

The Speaker emphasised Nigeria’s enduring commitment to CoSPAL, recalling that the first General Assembly was held in Abuja in May 2022. He also acknowledged former Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as founding chairman of CoSPAL.

He recalled that Gbajabiamila, who is now Chief of Staff to the President, initiated CoSPAL in 2020, and hosted its first General Assembly in Abuja before handing it over to Speaker Bagbin in May 2023.

While appreciating the Speaker of Liberia, Speaker Tajudeen thanked Speaker Koon for agreeing to host the Fourth General Assembly in Monrovia.

This is just as CoSPAL announced the adoption of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), replicating the programme in the parliaments of member countries.

The LMI, which is a catch-them-young leadership fellowship, was inspired by former Speaker of the House and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Gbajabiamila. The Initiative exposes cohorts of young Nigerians to parliamentary processes as well as leadership and good governance annually.

Earlier, Speaker Bagbin commended Speaker Tajudeen for his commitment to promoting greater public participation in legislative activities in the House. He also lauded the Speaker for his continued support for the operationalisation of CoSPAL.

The Ghanaian Speaker hailed the Nigerian Speaker for his support towards sustaining CoSPAL and the LMI.

“I know that without you, the legislative mentorship may not have moved this far,” Speaker Bagbin said, while stating that though Gbajabiamila initiated the LMI, “without your support it wouldn’t have come this far.”

Speaker Bagbin noted there are challenges ahead of African countries, and early preparations, mentorship, and grooming are necessary.

“CoSPAL has adopted this (LMI) good example, and it will be rolled out in all the parliaments in Africa,” he declared, while also commending Speaker Abbas, saying, “Without you, the secretariat would have collapsed by this time… through your support, we have come this far.”