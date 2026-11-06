Premier League Matchweek 10: Predictions and key talking points

The Premier League returns this weekend with 10 fixtures, as Manchester United look to build on their dramatic Champions League comeback win against Roma, while Manchester City seek to end their losing run in the league.

Liverpool face a difficult trip to Crystal Palace, Chelsea travel to Sunderland and Arsenal welcome Hull City. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur will aim to extend their winning run against Leeds United, while Newcastle United visit Fulham in an intriguing tactical contest.

With several teams looking to improve their positions and others desperate for points, Premier League Matchweek 10 promises another round of interesting contests.

Here are our predictions for all Premier League Matchweek 10 fixtures

Everton vs Coventry City

Coventry City have shown signs of improvement under Frank Lampard, winning three of their last five Premier League matches and scoring nine goals during that period.

However, their victories against Nottingham Forest and Sunderland raise questions about their ability to maintain that form against stronger opposition.

ALSO READ: EPL predictions: Liverpool-Arsenal headline Matchweek 10 fixtures

Everton, currently seventh, will provide a significant test. Coventry’s attacking form could cause problems for the hosts, but Everton’s home advantage makes them difficult to overlook.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Coventry City

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United are struggling for goals and face a Tottenham side arriving with renewed confidence.

Daniel Farke’s team are winless in their last five league matches and have scored just twice since beating Newcastle United in September. Their attacking problems could be costly against Spurs, who have won their last three Premier League games and kept clean sheets in their previous two.

Tottenham’s recent form gives them the advantage, although Leeds will be determined to make the most of playing at home.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Hull City

Arsenal will be strong favourites to extend their impressive home run when they host Hull City.

The Gunners have won their last seven home league matches and 18 of their last 19 Premier League games against promoted sides. Hull, meanwhile, have gone without a victory since August.

Although Hull have shown they can trouble established teams, Arsenal’s quality and consistency should prove decisive.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Hull City

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United’s attacking approach under Matthias Jaissle has been exciting, but their willingness to commit players forward has left them vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Fulham’s preference for possession could offer Newcastle an opportunity to exploit spaces when the hosts lose the ball. Newcastle’s best performances this season have also come in matches where they have had less possession.

If Jaissle’s side can manage the contest patiently, they should have enough attacking quality to leave Craven Cottage with three points.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest looking to respond to consecutive Premier League defeats against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Forest’s position in the table suggests City should win comfortably, but their underlying statistics tell a different story. Opta’s expected points table places Forest third, despite their actual position being 19th.

Their attacking numbers suggest they have not converted enough chances, while their defensive record has been considerably better than their league position indicates.

Forest could make life difficult for City, particularly with their counter-attacking approach. However, Pep Guardiola’s side have the quality to secure a much-needed victory.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Manchester City

Brighton vs Brentford

Brentford have been difficult to beat, losing just one of their last 11 Premier League matches, but their inability to record consecutive victories remains a concern.

Keith Andrews’ side ended a four-game winless run in all competitions with a 2-0 victory over Forest last weekend. They will now face a Brighton team that continues to score freely.

The visitors’ attacking threat could expose Brentford’s defensive weaknesses, although the hosts have enough quality to make the contest competitive.

Prediction: Brighton 3-2 Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace need a response after losing their last three Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 9-0.

Liverpool’s recent defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahce could offer the hosts an opportunity, particularly given their decent record in recent league meetings with the Reds.

However, Palace’s defensive problems remain a major concern. They have conceded 21 goals, more than any other team in the division, and Liverpool’s attacking players will fancy their chances of exploiting those weaknesses.

Liverpool should have enough quality to return to winning ways, although Palace could find the net.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth travel to Ipswich looking to continue their impressive run under Marco Rose.

The Cherries have won their last three Premier League matches without conceding, putting their difficult start behind them and strengthening their hopes of another European campaign.

Their record against promoted teams, however, remains a concern. Bournemouth failed to win any of their six league matches against promoted sides last season.

Ipswich could provide a difficult test, but Bournemouth’s current form and defensive improvement make them favourites.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 0-2 Bournemouth

Sunderland vs Chelsea

Chelsea face a difficult away test against Sunderland, whose physical approach could cause problems in midfield.

Regis Le Bris’ side beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in May and have shown that they can compete with established Premier League teams.

Chelsea have won three of their last four league matches, but their performances under Xabi Alonso have been inconsistent. Their midfield must cope better with Sunderland’s intensity after struggling in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Chelsea have the attacking quality to win, but Sunderland could make it a closely contested encounter.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-3 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United will hope their dramatic comeback against Roma can provide the spark needed to revive their Premier League campaign.

Matheus Cunha’s late winner could give Michael Carrick’s side the confidence to approach Sunday’s meeting with renewed belief.

Villa have a poor historical record at Old Trafford, winning just twice in 31 Premier League visits. However, Unai Emery’s team beat United 2-1 at Villa Park last December, while the hosts are winless in their last seven league matches.

United’s European victory could mark a turning point, and their home record against Villa makes them favourites to claim an important result.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-3 Aston Villa