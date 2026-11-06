Educated Nigerians responsible for governance failures – Gov Mutfwang

Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has blamed educated Nigerians for some of the country’s most damaging governance failures, including grand corruption, abuse of public office and the manipulation of public institutions.

He said many of the practices undermining Nigeria’s development were perpetrated not by uneducated citizens but by individuals whose academic qualifications and professional expertise should ordinarily make them agents of national progress.

Mutfwang stated this on Friday while delivering the convocation lecture at the 15th Convocation Ceremony of Veritas University, Abuja, titled, “Building the Nigeria We Want: The Role of the Educated Mind.”

He warned that intellectual ability without moral discipline and integrity could become a major threat to national development.

According to him, Nigeria’s development challenges cannot be attributed solely to a shortage of qualified manpower, noting that many educated citizens deploy their knowledge and professional skills to undermine public institutions for personal gains.

He cited financial fraud, manipulation of public contracts, doctored accounts and money laundering as examples of how intellectual capabilities could be used for destructive purposes.

He said, “Indeed, I make an uncomfortable observation: the afflictions I diagnosed earlier, prebendalism, the privatisation of public office, grand corruption, the capture of institutions, are almost never the work of illiterate minds. They are overwhelmingly executed by educated minds.

“The contract, the doctored account, the laundered fund, the ingenious evasion of law. All these are the signatures of trained minds. This is the paradox we must confront. The educated mind is at once our greatest hope, and when corrupted, it becomes our most sophisticated danger,” he stated.

The governor also cited internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, as examples of intelligence deployed wrongly, arguing that academic or intellectual ability without a properly formed conscience could become an instrument of exploitation.

“The Yahoo boy is certainly not a derelict. He is a work of intelligence, but intelligence wrongly applied,” he said.

He challenged the graduating students to see their university education as a responsibility to society rather than merely a qualification for personal advancement.

Mutfwang said knowledge must be guided by conscience, insisting that graduates should demonstrate integrity, responsibility and competence in their chosen professions.

“Knowledge tells you what you can do, but conscience tells you what you should do. An educated mind without a formed conscience is not an asset to any nation. It is a very efficient danger,” he said.

He urged the graduands to develop practical skills and the capacity to translate good intentions into measurable results, arguing that Nigeria needed competent citizens who could deliver rather than merely express good intentions.

“Our nation is not short of people who mean well. It is short of people who can do well, who marry the will to the skill,” he said.

The governor further called for accountable leadership, strong institutions, respect for the rule of law and the protection of citizens’ rights, stressing that public office should be regarded as a responsibility to serve rather than an opportunity for personal enrichment.

He envisioned a Nigeria where hospitals provide effective healthcare, courts dispense justice, schools deliver quality education and public institutions serve the interests of citizens.

Mutfwang, who reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s unity, said the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity should not prevent citizens from pursuing a common national purpose.

He acknowledged that corruption, ethnic divisions, dependence on oil and weak institutions had undermined national development but maintained that the country could overcome these challenges through collective commitment and responsible leadership.

He also cautioned educated and competent Nigerians against withdrawing from public affairs because of frustration with the country’s political and governance challenges.

According to him, the withdrawal of people of integrity from public service would create room for individuals lacking the requisite commitment to national development.

“One reason our public square so often disappoints is that too many good people have vacated it, abandoning it to those least fit to occupy it.

“Government and public service are not dirty words. They are the arenas in which the future of a nation is decided. If the best remain outside, the worst will not,” he said.

The governor urged graduates to contribute to nation-building irrespective of their professions, noting that national development depended on everyday acts of honesty and professionalism in classrooms, hospitals, courtrooms, offices and other workplaces.

On youth migration, Mutfwang acknowledged the challenges pushing young Nigerians abroad but urged those who leave to remain connected to the country through investments, knowledge transfer, mentorship and other contributions.

“Stay and build, I urge you. And if you must go, remain connected by contribution,” he said.

He added that university education placed an obligation on graduates to contribute to society, insisting that the Nigeria of their aspirations would only emerge through deliberate efforts and responsible choices.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Veritas University, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Ichoku, urged government to address insecurity, poverty, poor infrastructure and unreliable electricity to create an environment that would enable young Nigerians to realise their aspirations at home.

Ichoku said young people naturally gravitated towards countries and environments where they believed their dreams could be achieved.

He regretted that successive governments and previous generations had not done enough to provide the necessary conditions for young Nigerians to thrive.

The vice-chancellor identified insecurity, poor roads, inadequate electricity and widespread poverty as major factors contributing to youth frustration and migration.

He said Nigeria’s ability to harness the potential of its young population would depend largely on creating an enabling environment for them to pursue their ambitions.