EPL predictions: Liverpool-Arsenal headline Matchweek 10 fixtures

The Premier League enters another important weekend, with several clubs facing challenging fixtures as the 2026/27 campaign gathers momentum.

This weekend’s matches could have implications for the title race, European qualification and the battle to avoid relegation.

Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal at Anfield is the standout fixture, while Manchester City host Brighton and Manchester United travel to Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur will also look to extend their winning run against Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth face Leeds United, Aston Villa welcome Fulham, and Newcastle host Everton.

The promoted sides Hull City and Ipswich Town also meet, while Nottingham Forest and Sunderland seek important results.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal at Anfield headlines a weekend of important Premier League fixtures, with both sides facing an opportunity to strengthen their position in the title race.

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool have gradually improved after an uncertain start to the campaign, winning three of their last four league matches, as their attacking quartet of Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak has also begun to find its rhythm.

The Reds have kept four clean sheets in their last six matches, with Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo making positive contributions to their defensive improvement.

A victory over the champions would move Liverpool to within three points of Arsenal, with a quarter of the season completed.

However, the Gunners have not won in their last 13 Premier League visits to Anfield, drawing five and losing eight, as their last victory there was a 2-0 result in the 2012/13 season.

Arsenal will be aware that a win could slow Liverpool’s growing momentum, making Sunday’s encounter an important early test for both teams.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Man City vs Brighton

Manchester City will look to avoid consecutive Premier League defeats when they host Brighton on Saturday.

City are coming off a league defeat at Aston Villa and face a Brighton side that have won none of their last four Premier League meetings with them.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team favour an aggressive approach, pressing high and committing players forward, and that style has produced entertaining matches against leading sides but has also left spaces for opponents to exploit.

The attacking numbers point towards an open contest as City have recorded 16.7 expected goals (xG), while Brighton have 16.2, making them the two highest-ranked teams in the category.

They are also among the division’s leading scorers, with Brighton on 23 goals and City on 20.

Enzo Maresca will hope City’s attacking quality can take advantage of the spaces Brighton often leave behind, particularly after their defeat at Villa.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Brighton

Chelsea vs Man United

Michael Carrick will be looking for a response from Manchester United when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.

United are winless in their last eight matches across all competitions, increasing the pressure ahead of a difficult away fixture.

Chelsea and Xabi Alonso are also seeking consistency following their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, as the Blues have collected only seven points from their last six Premier League matches.

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