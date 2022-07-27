Police raid criminal hideout, arrest two armed robbery suspects

The tactical team of the Imo State Police Command, Owerri has raided a criminal hideout at Avu in the Owerri west Local Government Area and attested two suspected armed robbers while others escaped.

This is sequel to the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde to the Command’s tactical teams to raid all criminal enclaves not excluding uncompleted buildings, motor parks, brothels, Indian hemp joints and moribund school buildings, to eradicate all crimes and criminalities with the aim of sustaining the already improved security situation in the state.

In a statement issued by the Imo State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, the two suspects arrested include 23-year-old Yahaya Samaila and 24-year-old Saminu Abubakar both of Kware local government area of Sokoto State while others escaped.

The PPRO said” the items that were recovered in the course of the raid include a locally made double barrel pistol, a bunch of master keys, a parcel of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Others include a female bag containing pieces of jewellery, one machete, language translator, 3 Tecno phones, 2 Itel phones, one H-Mobile phone, 2 Wrist Watches, 2 Small Speakers, 2 Sunglasses, torch lights and a sum of N40,285.00 among others.”

The PPRO said that in the course of interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects have been the ones terrorizing innocent citizens resident within Ama – Hausa Extension area at Avu in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

According to him both made useful statements confessing using the recovered bunch of master keys in stealing vehicles parked in parks and also to unlock people’s shops and steal their wares mostly at nights.

He said that investigation is ongoing and efforts are on top gear to arrest the other suspects that took to their heels on sighting the police operatives adding that as soon as the investigation is concluded the suspects will be charged to court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Police raid criminal hideout