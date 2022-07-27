Police raid criminal hideout, arrest two armed robbery suspects

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout

The tactical team of the Imo State Police Command, Owerri has raided a criminal hideout at Avu in the Owerri west Local Government Area and attested two suspected armed robbers while others escaped.

This is sequel to the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde to the Command’s tactical teams to raid all criminal enclaves not excluding uncompleted buildings, motor parks, brothels, Indian hemp joints and moribund school buildings, to eradicate all crimes and criminalities with the aim of sustaining the already improved security situation in the state.

In a statement issued by the Imo State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, the two suspects arrested include 23-year-old Yahaya Samaila and 24-year-old Saminu Abubakar both of Kware local government area of Sokoto State while others escaped.

The PPRO said” the items that were recovered in the course of the raid include a locally made double barrel pistol, a bunch of master keys, a parcel of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Others include a female bag containing pieces of jewellery, one machete, language translator, 3 Tecno phones, 2 Itel phones, one H-Mobile phone, 2 Wrist Watches, 2 Small Speakers, 2 Sunglasses, torch lights and a sum of N40,285.00 among others.”

The PPRO said that in the course of interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects have been the ones terrorizing innocent citizens resident within Ama – Hausa Extension area at Avu in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

According to him both made useful statements confessing using the recovered bunch of master keys in stealing vehicles parked in parks and also to unlock people’s shops and steal their wares mostly at nights.

He said that investigation is ongoing and efforts are on top gear to arrest the other suspects that took to their heels on sighting the police operatives adding that as soon as the investigation is concluded the suspects will be charged to court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Police raid criminal hideout

You might also like
Latest News

Ogun approves appointment of Matemilola as new Olowu of Owu

Latest News

2023: APC North West moves to halt defection in Kaduna

Latest News

NPA denies operation of two looted foreign secret accounts

Latest News

One policeman, three civilians die in boat mishap in Bayelsa

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More