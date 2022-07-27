NDLEA arrests suspect with guns, cash in Ondo

Men of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)in Ondo state have arrested a 25-year-old man suspect, Destiny Agbaijoh, with guns, cash and body bags along Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The Commandant of the NDLEA in the state, Mr Kayode Raji, who disclosed this on Wednesday while parading the suspect, said Agbaijoh was arrested during a stop search operation along Ore-Okitipupa road.

According to the NDLEA Commandant, one AK-47, one pump action, 91 bullets of 5.56mm,16 cartridges and cash of N 347,000 were found on the suspect, saying the suspect attempted to bribe the NDLEA officials to buy his way out, but his promptly rejected the offer and took him into custody.

“This suspect was arrested on 20th of July this year, along Ore-Okitipupa road by our men on stop and search operation. Upon search, he was arrested with various arms and ammunition of various kinds.

“He was arrested with AK-47, we discovered the breach number has been tampered with, but the magazines have an inscription that looks like the Nigeria Police with three magazines, one pump action and some quantity of ammunition.

“He was also arrested with 91 5.6 mm of live ammunition and 16 cartridges that are for pump action. And again, some money was also seized from him, as a matter of fact, he begged some officers to go with the money, N347,000 of course, and get him released but it was promptly rejected.

“He was also arrested with strap bags and we asked him what it was used for, he actually didn’t say, he said he would die if he confessed it.

“It looks like bags where they keep dead bodies or mangled bodies of human beings. We have done our preliminary investigation and we are going to hand him over to the Nigerian Police,” he said.

The suspect, Destiny Agbaijoh, told newsmen that he got the bag containing the ammunition inside the bush in one village in Bayelsa State and was in the timber business.

When asked why he decided not to carry the bag to the police, after noticing the content of the said bag, he said he didn’t know it would bring problems for him.

He said “I saw the bag in the bush, I saw it with a nylon bag which was used to wrap it and I carried it to my village.I don’t know if it will bring problems to me.

“I was coming from Bayelsa State and was going to my town after Agadagba (Ese-Odo local government of Ondo State). The money is my own and it was from the Timber I selling.”

