Ondo former Information Commissioner, Adegboro dies

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo state, Prince Olu Adegboro is dead

Adegboro who was a Commissioner under Adebayo Adefarati’s administration died in the early hours of today.

He was a community leader and political icon in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has described Adegboro’s death as a great loss to the Akure community, Ondo State and the progressive fold.

In his condolence message to the family, Adegoroye said the late Prince Adegboro was the father of progressive politics in Akure and an immeasurable asset to the political party.

The Minister said: “Baba Adegboro was a father to all. He was one of the pioneers of progressive politics in Akure and Ondo State. Brilliant, intelligent and ever ready to play his part, he was a blessing to us in the political class.

“Having served the community and the State in various capacities, his leadership experience always counted whenever we needed his interventions in various knotty political issues.”

The Minister prayed for the Adegboro family, the Akure community and indeed the APC in Ondo State the fortitude to bear the loss.

