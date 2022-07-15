Police parade 67 suspects in Borno

The Borno State police command on Friday paraded 67 suspects arrested for various criminal offences.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Maiduguri police command headquarters, the state Commissioner of Police Abdu Umar, who was represented by the police public relations officer Sani Kamilu, was arrested between May and July 2020.

CP Umar said the intensive crackdown on 67 suspects and recovery of several dangerous weapons was part of the commitment to the community policing initiative of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

He said, “Being in possession of dangerous weapons and causing grievous hurts, we have recorded 30 cases; being in possession of illicit drugs suspected to be Indian hemp, we have recorded 22 cases, in robbery cases, we have recorded 11, unlawful possession of firearms, we have 2 cases, while for the arrested notorious fraudster, we have one.”

“We have one case of rape, so, and have been able to record a total number of 67 cases within the period under review.”

He added that all the 67 suspects arrested will be investigated accordingly and charged to court.

The police boss assured the residents of Borno that the command would continue to protect their lives and properties while urging them to cooperate with the police to enable them to carry out their responsibilities in the state.

“I want to assure you that Borno State Police Command under my leadership is committed to deploying both kinetic and

non-kinetic approaches in tackling crime and criminality towards boosting public safety and security in the State and I urge the members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in order to deliver

its mandate,” he added.

