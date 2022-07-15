APC primaries: 17 Excos suspend Moro LG chairman over alleged anti-party activities

Following the alleged diversion of money meant for logistics of delegates during the last All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Kwara state, the chairman of Moro local government’s chapter of the party, Adebayo Jimoh, has been suspended from office.

Leading the other 16 members of APC executives in Moro local government, the public relations officer of the party in the local government, Alhaji Adebayo Saka, announced the suspension of Jimoh at a news conference in Ilorin on Friday.

Saka and his team also accused the suspended chairman of alleged anti-party activities.

He claimed that all efforts to get Jimoh to defend all the allegations levelled against him proved abortive.

He said the decision to suspend the chairman was taken after a meeting of the APC executives in the local government on Friday.

Saka added that their decision to suspend the chairman was in accordance with section 21 sub (D1AF) of the APC’s constitution.

He warned that if the excesses of the embattled chairman were not checked, it will affect the re-election chances of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq during the 2023 general elections.

“We have resolved that the chairman should step aside pending the outcome of the investigation. The deputy chairman shall take over the affairs of the party henceforth.

“We have set up a six-man committee to investigate the petition written against the chairman. The committee has three days to submit its report”.

