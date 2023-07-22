Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have responded to a distressing incident in the Ipara community, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, where an alleged deranged man reportedly beheaded an 84-year-old man, Elder Alfred Opadipe.

The incident, which occurred yesterday morning, sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents in confusion and disbelief.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old David Shodola, allegedly carried out the gruesome act, leaving the town in a state of distress.

A nine-minute-and-eight-second video clip that quickly went viral depicted the lifeless body of the octogenarian lying on the ground, with his severed head a few meters away.

The horrifying scene drew a crowd of onlookers who gathered to witness the tragic event.

According to an eyewitness account in the viral clip, the suspect was believed to be a deranged man, raising questions about mental health awareness and the need for appropriate care and support for individuals suffering from mental health issues.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Spokesman, Omotola Odutola, issued a brief statement to Daily Trust in Abeokuta.

Odutola revealed that the police received a distress call from an informant, leading to the prompt deployment of officers from the Isara Division, led by CSP Bankole Eluyeru, to the scene.

However, when the police attempted to arrest the suspect, he fiercely resisted and used a machete on the Divisional Police Officer and his team.

The police responded with force, neutralising the suspect and recovering the weapon.

Odutola, however, said there was “no recount of the suspect being a madman from the intelligence the police gathered.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…