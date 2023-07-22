The American reality star, Kim Kardashian, made a surprising revelation about her past during a recent soccer match in Florida.

The celebrity shared that she used to play soccer for five or six years, taking on the roles of both a goalkeeper and a centre-forward.

Despite acknowledging that she wasn’t particularly skilled at the sport, Kim expressed her love for the game.

“I played soccer for five or six years. I was a goalie and a centre-forward. I loved it, so I’m happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out,” Kim revealed on the sideline of the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup match at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday.

Kim attended the match with her children, who also share her enthusiasm for the sport.

The reality star’s excitement was evident as she enjoyed the game alongside high-profile celebrities, including Victoria and David Beckham, who were present to witness Lionel Messi’s debut for Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

While Kim may have left her soccer days behind, her fond memories of the sport continue to be cherished, especially with her son now taking an interest in the game.

“My son, he’s obsessed with soccer and I’ll do anything for my baby,” Kardashian said. “So, I travel the world, we do soccer trips and it’s not stopping. All summer, we’re going to different exhibition games.” Sportkeeda quoted her as saying

It was a delightful sight for fans and attendees to see the celebrity family enjoying their time at the stadium and bonding over their shared passion for soccer.

