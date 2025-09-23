Police arrest 4,383 suspects in two months

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has disclosed that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force arrested 4,383 suspected criminals nationwide between July 31 and September 23, 2025, in a renewed and intensified effort to combat crime across the country.

Egbetokun made the revelation on Tuesday during a strategic meeting with senior police officers from the rank of Commissioner and above at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the arrests included 481 suspected armed robbers, 260 kidnappers, 371 suspects involved in murder or culpable homicide, and 161 for unlawful possession of firearms.

He further revealed that within the same period, 322 suspected rapists and 375 cultists were apprehended, alongside 2,413 others for various serious offences.

The Force also recovered 716 assorted firearms, 21,238 rounds of ammunition, and 212 stolen or illegally acquired vehicles. Additionally, 1,138 kidnapped victims were rescued during the operations.

“Each of these figures represents more than enforcement metrics; they reflect lives saved, families reunited, and communities restored to peace.

“Behind every number is an officer who faced danger, took a calculated risk, and displayed courage beyond measure,” the IGP said.

Citing specific incidents, Egbetokun recalled that on August 4, police in Delta State, working with local security groups, responded to an armed robbery on Chelsea Street in Ogwashi-Ukwu, arresting two suspects and recovering weapons and stolen electronics.

On September 16, the Safer Highway Patrol Team in Edo State intercepted a suspect en route to Benin City with fabricated pistols, ammunition, and a stolen Lexus RX 330.

In another case, 16 kidnapped victims were rescued in Odemigwe and Obanrenren after a highway ambush.

He noted that across Imo and Anambra States, security operatives successfully dismantled IPOB/ESN strongholds, recovering assault weapons, explosives, and operational vehicles.

In the South-West, coordinated operations neutralised several kidnap syndicates, particularly in Oyo, Ogun, and Itesiwaju.

In Abeokuta, police foiled a kidnapping attempt and secured the release of five hostages without any casualties.

Egbetokun also disclosed that during the August by-elections in Kano, 333 suspects were arrested for offences including conspiracy, intimidation, and the snatching of electoral materials.

Exhibits recovered included firearms, machetes, and over ₦4 million in cash.

In Zamfara, police arrested 13 suspected bandit collaborators and rescued 19 kidnapped victims on September 12, further demonstrating the Force’s growing presence in high-risk areas.

“What these operations reveal is that when Commands are aligned, supported, and purpose-driven, the results are swift and decisive,” Egbetokun said.

However, the IGP strongly condemned the rising trend of attacks on police officers while on official duty, describing it as inhuman and unacceptable.

He warned against such actions and urged aggrieved citizens to channel complaints through the appropriate authorities.

“Aggrieved members of the public are advised to report misconduct of our personnel to superior officers for appropriate sanctions against such erring personnel rather than taking the law into their hands,” he said.

While evaluating the general performance of the officers, the Police Chief acknowledged improvements since the last conference in July, especially in terms of operational conduct and leadership visibility at critical points.

“We have witnessed encouraging signs of progress. The operational and behavioural charges I issued were not ignored — I have seen them echoed in the field,” he said.

Nonetheless, he noted that some Commands are still falling short of expectations.

“Excellence cannot thrive where compliance is selective. Some Commands are still short of full adherence, and that must change if we are to move as one Force,” he warned.

The IGP emphasised that the nature of crime in Nigeria has evolved, noting that security threats are no longer isolated or predictable.

“We are confronting hybrid criminal actors who blend physical violence with cyber tactics, local knowledge with transnational reach, and petty motives with ideological ones,” he stated.

He listed the security challenges facing the country as including armed banditry, secessionist violence, ritual killings, financial fraud, gender-based violence, and electoral misconduct, all requiring updated, dynamic, and well-coordinated responses.

“In the face of these complexities, the Nigeria Police Force has continued to rise with determination and agility. Across various Commands, we have recorded results that reflect not just tactical competence, but the early fruits of recalibrated leadership,” he said.

Egbetokun concluded by charging senior officers to take full responsibility for their areas of jurisdiction, warning that they would be held accountable for any lapses going forward.

“Leadership must be visible and deliberate — not just within our Commands, but across the national architecture of law enforcement,” he declared.