Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti is dead

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz, has died at the age of 82.

A statement from the Royal Court said the cleric passed away on Tuesday morning.

Born in Mecca in November 1943, Sheikh Abdulaziz rose to become one of the Kingdom’s most influential religious authorities. He headed the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and also served on the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

He was the third cleric to occupy the position of Grand Mufti after Sheikh Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Shaikh and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz.

The Royal Court said King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had extended condolences to his family, the people of Saudi Arabia, and the wider Muslim world.

“With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of science, Islam, and Muslims,” the statement read.

A funeral prayer will be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer on Tuesday.

King Salman also directed that funeral prayers be observed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.

The Grand Mufti is regarded as Saudi Arabia’s most senior religious figure, appointed by the King and also chair of the Permanent Committee for Islamic Research and Issuing Fatwas.

