Police raid criminal hideout, arrest cable vandals in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command say their intensified crackdown on criminal activities has yielded results with the arrest of three suspects in separate operations in Uyo and Esit Eket.

In Uyo, a midnight raid on a suspected criminal hideout in Ikot Oku Ikono on Sunday, September 21, led to the arrest of one suspect, Kabiru Isa, a resident of Udi Street. Police said Isa was apprehended around 1:00 a.m., while others at the scene escaped.

A search of the premises uncovered five large bundles of substances suspected to be cannabis and quantities of Tramadol capsules. The exhibits have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for analysis, while the suspect remains in custody for further investigation.

In a separate operation the same morning, police operatives in Esit Eket arrested two men for allegedly vandalising electrical cables belonging to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Wisdom Nkereuwem Etefia of Afaha Ekpenedi village and 24-year-old Sunday Okon Kingsley of Akpautong village, were reportedly caught in the act at Odoro Nkit village. Items recovered from the scene included quantities of PHEDC cables and a Qlink motorcycle with registration number UYY 242 VC.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in separate statements, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating crime across the state and urged residents to continue providing useful information to support security operations.

