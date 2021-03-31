Police arraigns BRT driver for manslaughter

The Nigeria Police has arraigned a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Yusuf Adewale, who allegedly drove in a dangerous manner that resulted in the death of one man, before a Lagos Chief Magistrates’Court in Surulere.

The police charged Adewale, who resides in No 25, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Otta, Ogun State, with two counts of reckless driving and manslaughter.

Adewale, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Adewale Sodiq, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 18, along Funsho Williams Avenue by Albati Barracks inwards Ojuelegba, Lagos.

Insp Sodiq alleged that the defendant recklessly drove a BRT bus with registration number: EKY 569 XY and caused the death of a pedestrian.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 18 and 20 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.