Easter celebration: FRSC deploys 1,051 personnel across Bauchi, Borno, Yobe

Zone Rs. 12 of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) deployed a total of 1051 personnel for the Easter celebration irrespective of the low celebration in the Zone.

The deployment was contained in a press release signed by the Zonal Commander of FRSC, ACM Rotimi Adeleye copies of which were made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

The Zonal Commanding Officer explained that 430 were deployed in Bauchi State, 347 in Borno State and 274 in Yobe State for the success of the Easter Special Patrol Operations.

He added that the deployment was a sequel to the FRSC National Headquarters order for Easter special patrol operations in ensuring free flow of traffic, reduction in road traffic crash, road traffic fatality and road traffic incidence, from Wednesday, 31 March to Wednesday, 7, April 2021.

He also stated that the Zonal Command in Bauchi has put in place some strategies in line with RSHQ directives in ensuring a hitch-free Easter celebration with special emphasis on Free flow of vehicles, traffic calming and ensuring lane discipline.

For strict enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations, he stated that mobile courts will operate during the period while Prompt rescue and response to distress calls, speedy removal of obstructions from highways among others will be emphasized.

The ZCO will ensure that personnel mounts all black spots in the Zone to ensure safe drive along the roads, throughout the Easter period stressing that Zebra 29, 30 and 31 located at Bishi, Alkaleri LGA and Rimin Zayam and Magaman Gumau in Toro LGA will be at alert for prompt rescue services.

The Zonal Clinic in Bauchi, help area in Alkaleri and Beninshiekh will also be on 24hrs active service while the tow truck located at RS12.31 Potiskum has been deployed to tow/clear the routes of obstructions.

The Zonal Commanding Officer then wished all motoring public a Happy Easter and a safe drive throughout the period and beyond.

