P&G, WARIF support puberty education in school

IN its commitment to address the issues affecting girls confidence and empowerment, leading consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Nigeria, has partnered with the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), to facilitate its educational programmes, WARIF Educational School Programme (WESP) which addresses gender-based violence.

The WESP initiative, which started on March 10 at Oregun High School, Lagos, was a four-week programme aimed at identifying the signs and preventing school-related gender-based violence.”

The programme is aimed at helping girls to build their confidence and to support the organisation with the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) for WARIF’s frontline healthcare, as well as its “protect our heroes” interventions while promoting both its education and gender equality citizenship pillars.

Commenting on the initiative, the P&G senior director for Africa, Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Mrs Temitope Iluyemi, said: “we have a target to educate more than 50,000 adolescent girls on puberty and menstrual hygiene over the next three years in Nigeria through our ‘Always Keeping Girls in School’ (AKGIS) programme which will also provide a year supply of sanitary pads so that they can commit to their education and their future.” Founder of WARIF, Dr Kemi DaSilva Ibru, said “with the increasing number of cases of rape and sexual violence in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more critical now to engage the most vulnerable age group in our society – young girls between the ages of 12 and 18.

“We are creating awareness by educating them and providing the necessary essential services to address the issue. We are thankful to the P&G team for their support and partnership with the WARIF Educational School Programme (WESP). We remain committed to ensuring that all girls can live in a society free from rape and sexual violence.”

