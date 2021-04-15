LAUTECH emerges outstanding state university

LADOKE Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has emerged the outstanding state-owned university of the year.

This was declared at the Southwest Nigeria Excellence Awards (SNEAwards) programme which was held through the virtual means on Friday last week.

On the outstanding list, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, emerged the outstanding public university of the year, while Gregory University, Abia State, was named as the outstanding private university.

According to a statement by the chairman, Screening Committee for the Southwest Nigeria Excellence Awards (SNEAwards), Rev Honey Olawale, the programme was organised by the southwest, northwest and southeast Awards, a Nigerian regional socio-economic assessment body, in collaboration with a South African-based, Africa Skills Centre.

A total of 27 dons won the award of outstanding lecturer of the year; while many other distinguished Nigerians emerged as Ambassadors of Education.

At the virtual education award programme, other 20 professors cutting across various fields, 10 Ph.D holders and several captains of industry participated in the exercise.

Other winners at the award programme included, Professor Gregory Ibeh who received the National Education Icon award of the year.

The statement added that the Birthright Academy, Port Harcourt, Hallmark Secondary School, Info-Chrystal Land School, Makurdi, jointly won the outstanding schools of the year.

It added that Professor Ladokun Olusola of the Lead City University Ibadan, Professor Ajayi Adetutu of the Augustine University, Professor Babatunde Ajayi of the Federal University of Technology, Akure and about 20 other lecturers were honoured at the outstanding lecturers category.

