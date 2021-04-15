Oladosu delivers UI’s 489th inaugural lecture today

A professor in the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Afis Oladosu, will today deliver the 489th inaugural lecture of the university.

The lecture will be held under the chairmanship of the acting vice chancellor, Professor A. B. Ekanola, at the Trenchard Hall of the university.

A cultural critic, Oladosu’s scholarly horizon and expertise cover Arab-Islamism, Arab-Muslim Modernities and Middle-Eastern and North African Studies.

The don will be speaking on the topic ‘Arab-Islamism, Afrabism and Contrapuntal Criticism’.

Oladosu, a member of the Governing Board, National Universities Commission (NUC), has presented papers in local and international conferences and seminars on Arab-Islamic culture, terrorism, peace-building, gender in Arab societies, law and religion and on globalisation.

According to the erudite scholar, Nigeria will realise its destiny and achieve its potential only when concerted efforts are made by ministries, directorates and agencies (MDAs) of government to remove all policies and regulations that constitute infractions to the nation’s constitution.

He described the promotion of peaceful relationships among the various ethnic and religious identities and communities in Nigeria by government agencies as a sine qua non for development and advancement.

