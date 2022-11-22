Peter Obi meets CAN leadership 

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi is currently meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Association’s headquarters for interaction with the Christian leaders.

CAN had commenced interactions with presidential candidates where they presented their proposals.

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha had appeared before CAN, followed by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Anambra State Governor arrived at the CAN headquarters with some members of his party.

Details later…