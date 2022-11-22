Peter Obi meets CAN leadership 

Latest NewsTop News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
Peter Obi CAN leadership ,
The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi is currently meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Association’s headquarters for interaction with the Christian leaders.
CAN had commenced interactions with presidential candidates where they presented their proposals.
The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha had appeared before CAN, followed by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The former Anambra State Governor arrived at the CAN headquarters with some members of his party.
Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Prophet Who Impregnated Teenage Church Member Says ‘I Attempted The Younger Sister Too’ ‘

A white garment church prophet, Yusuf Ogundeji, has confirmed that he slept with a 16-year-old member, who eventually became pregnant. He however, said that he could not penetrate the sister of the pregnant girl and had to get off her, feeling remorseful…

Why ASUU Is Against Ngige — Labour Expert

A  former Director of Productivity Measurement and Labour Standard, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dan Nebragho, has attributed the allegation of bias by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against the Minister of Labour and Employment…

Osun Election Tribunal: Counsel Withdraws Witnesses Lined Up For Appearance

Full hearing activities in the case filed by the Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola against the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the last gubernatorial election in the state, have resumed at the election petition tribunal as the petitioner on Monday…

Crack In Fold Of Integrity/G5 Group As Dankwambo, Others Join Atiku/Okowa Campaign

A crack has been created within the fold of the integrity group led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a member of the group, former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has dumped the group and pitched his political tent…

You might also like
Latest News

We’ve been feeding about 1000 IDPs in Benue ― Support Group

Latest News

Alleged N3.1bn fraud: Court to hear Okorocha’s preliminary objection Nov 25 

Latest News

ITF DG advocates synergy among govt agencies on human capacity development

Latest News

Nigeria does not belong to North, Arewa youths tell Northern elders

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More