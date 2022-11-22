NMA confirms release of kidnapped Cross River doctors

The medical doctors that were kidnapped in Cross River State, on Friday last week along the Ikom-Calabar Highway have been released.

Confirming their release, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) DR. Felix Archibong, said that they were excited.

“I am very excited to confirm to you that our abducted colleagues have been released unharmed and unconditionally. I want to thank Governor Ben Ayade and the security operatives for their efforts in ensuring the safe release of our colleagues. I also want to thank members of NMA and the public for their support and prayers during this period.”.

Dr Felix also explained that the association would also hold a meeting to call off the strike it had embarked on, in solidarity with their kidnapped colleagues.

“We are going to have an emergency meeting this morning and hopefully, we are going to suspend the strike that we began on Nov. 21,” he said.

There are reports that some suspects were arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (State CID).

