PDP rejects reported hike in electricity tariff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected what it termed the New Year ‘gift’ of hike in electricity tariff as approved by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The party, on Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rescind the increase.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja, the party described the hike in electricity tariff from N2 to N4 per kWhr, as announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as “insensitive, anti-people and will worsen the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians at this time.”

The party contended that the reasons adduced by NERC was not enough to warrant such an increase in electricity tariff, especially at the time Nigerians were looking up to government for economic recovery programmes and packages.

The PDP urged the APC and its government to note that such electricity tariff hike, at this critical time, will bear more pressure on homes and businesses, impact negatively on national productivity and make life more unbearable, particularly at this period of insufferable economic recession.

The PDP added: “What our nation needs at this point are positive policies that will encourage Nigerians in their productive endeavours and cushion the hardship they face on a daily basis instead of wicked policies that will only worsen their situation.

“It is imperative for the Federal Government to note that Nigerians are already weighed down by high costs and weak purchasing powers and as such should not be further burdened with high electricity costs.”

The PDP, therefore, asked President Buhari to immediately review the hike and make further consultations on more affordable ways to meet the power need of the nation instead of the resort to tariff hike.

