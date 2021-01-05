Police quiz pregnant woman for poisoning 3-year-old husband’s son in Osun

A middle-aged pregnant woman, Musa Mariam is now being quizzed by the Osun State police command for allegedly poisoning a 3-year-old male child, Rokeeb Musa who happens to be a child of her husband’s second wife.

The incident which happened on December 26 at Ede area of the state.

The pregnant suspect stated that “she bought pesticide (Rocket) and poisoned the child because her husband was showing more love and favour to the second wife because she had a male child while she (as the first wife) is yet to have a male child.”

Tribune Online investigations, however, revealed that the child was taken to Muslim Hospital, Ede. He was said to have died while receiving treatment on December 31.

It was further gathered that exhibits recovered from the suspect include pesticide bottle with liquid content and empty rubber bottle.

Also being presently interrogated by the police are three suspected kidnappers: Garuba Lukman, Famous Tajudeen Monsuru and Hamsat Akeem who kidnapped and killed Akanbi Adeolu, Alani Mutiyat, Akinloye Ibrahim and many other victims.

Another suspect, Awayewasere Yusuf, who bought the body parts of the victims told reporters that he bought the human parts from the suspected gangsters and thereafter sold them to some suspects who are still at large.

Police commissioner vows to make Osun a no-go area for criminals

Speaking with newsmen on the development while parading them at the state police command headquarters in Osogbo, the state commissioner of police, CP Wale Olokode hinted that the suspects would be arraigned in court after the completion of investigations.

The police boss remarked “the war against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes continue and I want to say that the morale of my officers and men remain encouragingly high.

“Today, the command has successfully apprehended suspected criminals that have been terrorizing some communities the state. They have made useful statements and confessed to their various operations. At the conclusion of the investigation, they will all be arraigned in court.

“I want to enjoin the good and law-abiding citizens of the state to cooperate and join hands with the police and other law enforcement agencies to protect their communities from the criminal-minded person(s) and I am assuring the citizenry of my unrelenting commitment and sterner security mechanisms put in place to serve them better.”

He stressed also that, “policemen will be made more visible in the state through adequate protection of key and vulnerable points, intensive patrols of neighbourhoods, business districts, and roads, constant surveillance and regular raids of black-spots and criminal hideouts.

“The command will take the battle to the den of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, sea pirates, traffickers, indeed criminals of all hues and their sponsors, procurers, counsellors and accessories in and outside the state. Our war mantra will be ‘criminals, here are your own coins.’ We will pay criminals back in their coins.

“Under my watch, Osun State is going to be a no-go area for criminals as nowhere in the state will be conducive for them to fester or hibernate. We are going to roll out all in our arsenal to wage war against any form of violent crime such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, ritual killings and other sundry crimes.

“To the law-abiding citizens of the state, be rest assured that your safety is guaranteed all the time as the command will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to protect you and your property.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…