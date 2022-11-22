PDP Integrity G5 governors due in Abia as party flags off 2023 campaign

The Integrity G5 PDP governors led by His Excellencies Barr. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is due in Abia State where PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne and his running mate, Barr. Okey Igwe will be presented to the state, as well as Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu who is the Senatorial candidate for Abia South Senatorial zone, among others.

The other G5 governors are Dr. Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Mr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and of course the host governor Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

Briefing newsmen at the party Secretariate early Tuesday morning, the Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, Elder Abraham Amah said the flag-off ceremony is significant in several respects because it would provide an opportunity for the PDP-led government of Abia State to showcase its first eleven.

According to the party, it has concluded plans to flag off its 2023 campaign in readiness to battle lilliputians from other mushroom political parties in the 2023 polls in the state.

“It would provide an opportunity for the PDP-led government of Abia State to showcase its first eleven and the finest gentlemen it has assembled to rough it out with lilliputians from other mushroom political parties in the 2023 polls.

“It will also use the opportunity to present its visible scorecard based on the promises it made in 2015 and 2019 and also renew the promises which it would certainly fulfil”.

He noted, “In the last seven years, the PDP-led government of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in concert with other arms of government deepened good governance in Abia by formulating and implementing policies in the key sectors of Abia’s socio-economic life notably; security, health, education, power, economy and infrastructure and the results are showing clearly going by results from different rating agencies as the NBS”, the party said.

Hon. Abraham cited the 2022 National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Multidimensional Poverty Index, MPI, report released on Thursday last week as bearing “testimony to the fact that the PDP-led government of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu delivered on the promises he made to Ndi Abia in 2015 that he will make their lives better as Abia State came out as one of the five best States in Nigeria and the best in the South East, ahead of Anambra when measured against deprivations in the key four sectoral indices of health, education, the standard of living and security”.

“The NBS report vindicated Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the Abia PDP but embarrassed critics and detractors who never bothered to fact-check records before slandering the good works of an honourable man, the government he leads and the Party that supports him.

“It is now up to the good people of Abia State to decide on the continuity or otherwise of the PDP in Abia State”,he noted.

“Knowing how appreciative Abians are, it is an article of faith for us that they will choose the PDP that rescued them from the shackles of poverty in the past seven years despite the economic decline foisted on them by the APC government at the centre due to its inability to formulate sound economic policies for the growth and prosperity of Nigerians.

“Overall, Abians are better off today, many thanks to the untiring efforts of our strong-willed governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who reduced the level of monetary poverty of Abians to second to the least in the federation after Ondo and far ahead of Lagos and other States with huge financial receipts from both the federation account and other revenue sources”, he further stated.

As the party unveils its candidates officially, it urged Abians “to look at the records of the PDP before it and those of the opposition parties, especially the APC at the centre that has destroyed the lives and good fortunes of Nigerians in just seven years that it took over power from the PDP and decide whether it is willing to hand over power to APC or others like it at the State level when it is obvious that they are totally clueless from top to bottom”.

“We also call on the PDP faithful to eschew politics of rancour, hatred, bitterness and mudslinging, just to teach the opposition that politics for us is not a do-or-die affair”, the party advised.





