Soludo, Okonkwo, others to grace Anambra NUJ Correspondents’ Symposium

Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo and other stakeholders will grace the 2022 Symposium of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council.

Chairman of the Symposium Organising Committee, David-Chyddy Eleke who spoke in Awka on Monday said the Symposium, an annual event of the Chapel holds on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10am at the NUJ Press Centre, Behind Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Building, Awka.

Eleke who said that every arrangement for a hitch-free event has been put in place also disclosed that the Symposium with the Theme “The Role of the Media in Guaranteeing the Sanctity of the Electoral Process in Nigeria” features a lead paper presentation on a theme to be delivered by the prominent politician, businessman and philanthropist, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines.

He said another lecture on the sub-theme of the symposium “The Imperative of Traditional Media in Marketing State Policies: Anambra State as a Case Study will also be delivered by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu.

Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Chief Chuks Ilozue assured of an enriching outing that will not only reshape the public thinking positively as Nigerian inch towards the 2023 general election but also disclosed that the Symposium will be chaired by Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, Nigeria’s first female Professor of Mass Communication, while another great journalism scholar now a Royal Father, but Igwe (Prof) Onuora Nwuneli has also been designated as the Royal Father of the Day.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE