Assembly crisis: Allow democratic process, Ekiti elders tell APC leaders

The Ekiti State Council of Elders has advised the members of the state House of Assembly and the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to allow democratic processes in the selection of a new speaker.

The legislative arm had been enmeshed in a deep crisis in the last week over the election of a new speaker to succeed the late Funminiyi Afuye who died last month.

While Gboyega Aribisogan (Ikole 1) was elected by members last week, some members of the house gathered on Monday and reportedly impeached Aribisogan and elected Mrs Bunmi Adelugba (Emure constituency) as the new speaker.

But, the elders’ council in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday and signed by its secretary, Niyi Ajibulu on half of the chairman, Professor Joseph Oluwasanmi, noted that political gladiators should embrace peace and conduct their affairs in a more dignified manner in the interest of the state.

The elders said, ” It is expedient for the House to elect a new headship but not in a manner that denigrates the Ekiti core values of straightforwardness, selflessness, dedication, dignity and with decorum.

” The Council of Elders is concerned that at this critical period when the citizens are groaning under high inflation on goods and services, unemployment, insecurity and near collapse of our road networks, the Honorable members ought to be focused on constructive engagements with the new administration in addressing these challenges

” The Council, therefore, appeals to all interest parties and power brokers to allow democratic processes in all their activities, that the installation of a new speaker should be done in a sombre manner rather than the needless imbroglio

” The Elders call on all Ekiti sons and daughters to always be guided by the ethos of “Omoluwabi” by which Ekiti is known for.”

