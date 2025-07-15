Latest NewsPolitics

PDP clears Manzo for Jigawa bye-election

Adamu Amadu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa has confirmed Alhaji Auwalu Isah Manzo as its candidate for the upcoming bye-election in the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency.

The screening exercise was conducted by a five-member committee led by Miss Precious Ben at the PDP state secretariat in Dutse.

“We thoroughly screened him in line with the PDP constitution and electoral guidelines. He is fully qualified for the position,” Miss Ben stated, expressing satisfaction with Manzo’s credentials and eligibility.

Manzo, a former civil servant, expressed confidence in his chances of defeating the APC candidate and others in the Jigawa bye-election.

“I have full hope and confidence that I will defeat the APC candidate and others with a wide margin,” he declared.

According to Manzo, his popularity and long-standing relationship with the people of the constituency are key to his confidence.

“I was born and raised here. I have never left the people. I understand their needs and problems.”

He promised to give good representation if voted into the green chamber and make sure the people of Babura/Garki federal constituency get all their rights and privileges under him.

Alhaji Auwalu Isah Manzo also promised to give emphasis on youth and women empowerment, education, and poverty alleviation.

