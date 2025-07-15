Awujale’s noble burial rites, freedom for Yoruba monarchs from secret groups — Oluwo

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has described the burial process for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, HIM Oba Sikiru Adetona as a freedom for Yoruba traditional institution and a step towards the restoration of the sanctity of Yoruba traditional institution.

Oba Akanbi expressed satisfaction on the noble burial rites adopted in burying the late Awujale without being subjected to mutilation and cannibalization as done by butchers.

He said courage demonstrated by Awujale, his family and the Governor of Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as a win and victory for the Yoruba race.

He noted the late Adetona has set a path of honour for dead Yoruba monarchs.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads: “The sanctity of Yoruba traditional institution has been protected by the process adopted in burying the late Awujale of Ijebuland, HIM Oba Sikiru Adetona. Kings are servants to their subjects.

“They are honourable men who have sacrificed themselves in the interest of their people. Honour doesn’t die with the king. They should be honoured to the grave and beyond and not butcher like an animal after death”

“The noble order of burial rites for Awujale is a winning for the Yoruba race, particularly myself. It’s a freedom of Yoruba traditional rulers from physical and spiritual oppression after their death”

“The burial process to be adopted in burying Yoruba Traditional Ruler should be on the recommendation of the king before his passage or his family after his death. The seizure of the King’s corpse from his family by any secret group should be optional depending on the wishes of his family”

“In Iwo, I have freed Oluwo stool from the bondage since my ascension 10 years ago. The Osugbos and the Ogbonis have no relation with the Yoruba monarchy. Every attempt to enslave the stool will be eternally restricted by my stool. Iwo throne can never be subjected to the command of any secret society. I have freed my town. Even after my death, I trust Iwo people, they will never condon absurdity”

“The courage demonstrated by the Late Adetona’s family Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the Attorney General of the state, Oluwasina Ogungbade SAN is commendable and a foundation blessing to restore the glory of Yoruba stools and its occupants. The Governor is a true blue blood”

“Any town willing his king to be butchered after death should appoint an herbalist, Osugbos and Ogbonis as their king”