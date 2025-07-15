PDP screens aspirants for Edo bye-election

Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, screened aspirants for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency bye-elections.

It be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had recently scheduled August 16th, 2025, as the date for the Edo bye-elections.

Consequently, the National Working Committee of the PDP constituted a 4-man Screening Committee, chaired by Prof. Okumoko Tubo Peace.

Other members of the screening committee are Arc Chinomso Odoemelan ( Secretary), Inemo Dede, Evelyn Promise, and David Omare.

Aspirants for the Edo Central Senatorial District by-election include John Yakubu, Friday Itulah, Joseph Okojie, and Festus Edogun.

Johnny Ikponmwosa Aikpitanyi is the only aspirant screened for the Ovia Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat.

Welcoming the aspirants and screening committee members, the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, assured the aspirants of a level playing ground.

Aziegbemi expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the polls.

He urged PDP members and Edo people to disregard the gimmicks and theatrics of some people who he claimed are posing as PDP Caretaker Committee members in Edo State.

“The national headquarters of the PDP is the body statutorily mandated to conduct congresses and primaries for selecting candidates for the party.

“The PDP national has sent a five-man team from Abuja to conduct the screening of aspirants for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency by-elections.

“We just had a meeting with them at the conference room of our party secretariat and we believe that this goes to show to our party members and indeed Edo people that we are the duly recognised Caretaker Committee handling the affairs of the PDP in Edo State”, he said

Speaking after his screening, Festus Edogun, who was pleased with the screening process, said he was confident of clinching the party’s ticket and emerging victorious at the poll.

John Yakubu also commended the Screening Committee for conducting what he described as a fair and transparent process.

He noted that Edo Central remains a traditional stronghold of the PDP, adding that the forthcoming by-election presents a valuable opportunity for the party to reclaim the senatorial district.

On his part, Joe Okojie who expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the polls, said the committee was very professional and diligent in discharging their duties.

Friday Itulah said Edo Central remains a PDP stronghold and with him on the ballot, the party was sure of reclaiming the senatorial district.

He noted that the hunger, insecurity, and poverty caused by the misrule of the incumbent APC government have made it even easier for the party to win the forthcoming by-election.

Johnny Aikpitanyi who is the sole aspirant for Ovia Federal Constituency stated that the process was seamless, adding that he was confident of winning the polls.