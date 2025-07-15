FG launches NiYA youth ambassadors in Akwa-Ibom

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) Ambassador Programme in Akwa Ibom, a landmark initiative to strengthen youth engagement and grassroots participation in national development.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of ARISE Youth Skills Week 2025 in Uyo, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande described the launch of the ambassador programme as a strategic move to bring Federal youth programmes closer to communities.

Under the initiative, two youth ambassadors would be appointed in each local government area to promote key programmes of the Ministry, including the Bamboo Youth Empowerment Scheme, the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA), and Digital Literacy For All (DL4ALL).

“To the young people here today: You are not just the future, you are the present. Your ideas, energy, and courage have the power to transform Nigeria,” the Minister said.

Director, Information & Public Relations, Omolara Esan, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Minister praised the efforts of the Akwa Ibom State Government in organizing the celebration and commended the Akwa Ibom Youth Skills Pitch Challenge, calling it “a model for other states.”

“Giving young people the platform to present their ideas and receive support is one of the most impactful ways to empower them. This is real, practical development,” he added.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of technology and innovation in today’s economy, noting that skills in AI and digital tools are now critical across sectors like farming, healthcare, fashion, education, and music.

Drawing from lessons learned during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, he called for stronger support systems to help young innovators turn their ideas into viable businesses.

As part of its ARISE Agenda for human capital development, the Akwa Ibom State Government hosted the grand finale of ARISE Youth Skills Week on Monday, July 14, in Uyo. Themed “Harnessing Youth Skills for Economic Growth and Innovation,” the event featured a dynamic panel discussion with leaders in agriculture, healthcare, tourism, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence.

Representing the Executive Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Ekerette Ekanem, reiterated the administration’s commitment to empowering young people through access, innovation, and opportunity.

A major highlight of the day was the AI and Digital Skills Pitching Competition, where 15-year-old Ephraim Asuquo emerged overall winner with his innovative agricultural technology project, AGROCAD, earning a N1 million cash prize.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with state governments to ensure that young Nigerians are skilled, empowered, and ready to compete globally.