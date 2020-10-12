Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have gathered in Abuja for a meeting of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

Even though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it is expected to deliberate on the state of the main opposition and the way forward.

The meeting, which is taking place in the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the national secretariat of the party, is being attended by eligible members from all parts of the country.

It is being presided over by the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin.

In attendance are the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri; former Senate Presidents, Adolphus Wabara and Ibrahim Mantu; former governors Achike Udenwa and Ibrahim Idris; former ministers, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Prof. Iorchia Ayu, Tamimu Turaki, SAN, Dr.Kema Chikwe, Hajia Zainab Maina, Mohammed Shata; Air Commodore Dan Suleiman(retd), Chief Ben Obi, and Chief Onyeama Ugochukwu.

Also in attendance are former National Chairman of the party and the former National Secretary, Dr Ezekwesili Nwodo and

Prof Wale Oladipo, respectively; ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman (South) Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun; Gen. Ishaya Bamayi (retd). ex-Benue speaker, Magaret Icheen; Chief Remi Kuku, Chief Maxwell Okudoh, and chief Rex Onyeabor along with others.

