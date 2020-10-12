PDP Board of Trustees in crucial meeting in Abuja

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
BoT, PDP, members join PDP, Edo election, Governors, lokoja, PDP, election, Ondo, Edo, Sokoto Commissioner, PDP, Chaiman, Sokoto, Makinde Fayose PDP, Oyo PDP, APC. Lagos East bye-election, Lagos bye-election, postpone Edo election, Plateau PDP crisis worsens, PDP, national secretariat , Ibadan, Cross River, PDP, APC, Lagos, INEC must resist pressure, Oshiomhole , PDP, Edo election, , Bauchi, PDP, LGA election, automatic ticket, Zoning of posts prerogative of states, PDP chides Oshiomhole, Nigeria info, PDP, Media, caretaker, PDP, Plateau clampdown, Arrest 14 Edo lawmakers, Edo Assembly, PDP, IG, Edo, Ondo 2020, Voting commences in PDP primary, Ondo Lagos East by-election, PDP, Court stops Gombe PDP, Jigawa PDP inaugurates , south-west zonal caretaker committee, PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have gathered in Abuja for a meeting of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

Even though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it is expected to deliberate on the state of the main opposition and the way forward.

The meeting, which is taking place in the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the national secretariat of the party, is being attended by eligible members from all parts of the country.

It is being presided over by the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin.

ALSO READ: Amotekun arrests suspected kidnapper in Ekiti

In attendance are the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri; former Senate Presidents, Adolphus Wabara and Ibrahim Mantu; former governors Achike Udenwa and Ibrahim Idris; former ministers, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Prof. Iorchia Ayu, Tamimu Turaki, SAN, Dr.Kema Chikwe, Hajia Zainab Maina, Mohammed Shata; Air Commodore Dan Suleiman(retd), Chief Ben Obi, and Chief Onyeama Ugochukwu.

Also in attendance are former National Chairman of the party and the former National Secretary, Dr Ezekwesili Nwodo and

Prof Wale Oladipo, respectively; ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman (South) Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun; Gen. Ishaya Bamayi (retd). ex-Benue speaker, Magaret Icheen; Chief Remi Kuku, Chief Maxwell Okudoh, and chief Rex Onyeabor along with others.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole-led NWC sacked to end internal crisis, APC tells court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. PDP

The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. PDP

His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

 

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

SARS: PDP demands complete Overhaul, restructuring

Latest News

PDP chieftain urges FG to heed calls for restructuring

Latest News

Drama as Gbajabiamila threatens to declare seats of absentee PDP lawmakers vacant

Latest News

PDP’s reaction to Buhari’s speech reckless ― APC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More