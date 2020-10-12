ASUU: Senate pushes for review of 2009 agreement

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should be open to review of the 2009 agreement with the federal government that has remained the basis of interrupting academic session in Nigerian University.

Lawan said the reality of the nation’s economic was one that demand understanding from the Union to review the agreement and resolve the matter.

The President of the Senate said this while receiving a delegation of ASUU representatives who came to the Senate as follow up to their earlier meeting on October 2019

Leader of the delegation and President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi said the mission of the team was to inform the National Assembly that they have an alternative to Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) template which accommodates the peculiarity of ASUU members.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said any institution that is not on the IPPIS platform will not get salary for the 2021 fiscal year.

It would be recalled that ASUU had repeatedly maintained that its line of work is unique and the IPPIS does not capture her peculiarity.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for auction theory

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

Milgrom and Wilson, who are both professors at Stanford University in California, were recognized for theoretical discoveries that improved how auctions work.

I am disappointed with Akure people ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disappointment for losing in the three Local Government Areas that formed the Akure division in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu who stated this during an interview monitored on Channel Television said he was let down by the people of Akure, despite all the developmental projects executed by his administration in the area, but said the people of the area chose to vote against him.

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Unknown gunmen kill former ATBU Director of works, ran away with his Honda Accord car

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Engineer Hassan Sabo Jama’are, Former Director of Works, ATBU, Bauchi by unknown gunmen barely 24 hours after two people were killed in the same manner.

Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said that the late Hassan Sabo Jama’are was attacked and murdered by his assailants at about 10 pm on Sunday as he was about to enter his house at Tudun Salmanu.

With F-SARS proscription, democracy has come to stay ― Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly has described the eventual proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) as proof that democracy has come to stay.

The House also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for hearkening to the cries of the people and ensuring their immediate wish was met with the disbandment of the police unit.