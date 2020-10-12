Amotekun arrests suspected kidnapper in Ekiti

Personnel of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun corps have arrested a suspected kidnapper in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ Osi Local Government Area of the state.

The Amotekun corps commander, Brig Gen Joe Komolafe (rtd), told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, that the suspect who dressed in a military uniform was arrested during the routine patrol of the security outfit.

Komolafe explained that the 23-year-old boy while coming out from the bush along the Ifaki road was accosted by men of Amotekun, “where he confessed not to be a soldier but a kidnapper.”

He added that the suspect who claimed to reside in Oye-Ekiti had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Komolafe said: ” We arrested him in Ifaki when we are on routine patrol where he dressed in military uniform and coming out from the bush. The first name the suspect gave us is Adebayo Damola and later he said he is Emmanuel Tunde, you can see the inconsistency in his words. He is never a military man but a suspected kidnapper.

“Upon interrogation, he claimed to be from Kogi State, that he is a vulcanizer residing in Oye Ekiti. When asked about his mission in Ifaki, he said he was coming from Ado where he went to attend man ‘ O war interview. Our further investigation shows that he resides in Ifaki and when he took us to his room, where we found military items. He also claimed that a military officer in Lagos State gave him the military uniform.”

The Amotekun boss who revealed that the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will be launching the new security outfit on October 19, said they are ready to combat the waves of killings, kidnappings and other heinous crimes in the state.

He solicited the support of residents to the success of the network by cooperating and providing useful information towards ending crime in the state, saying the Amotekun corps belongs to the people.

He warned criminals to leave the state or face being arrested, saying Amotekun under him would be above board and be focused in securing the people across the 16 local government areas through traditional and cultural method.

According to him, ” Amotekun has come to stay in Ekiti and we are determined to secure our people from these criminals tormenting us here. We will deploy all that is needed just for the security of people even if is traditional or cultural means.”

Komolafe added that the security of lives and property of Ekiti residents is paramount , stressing that the Amotekun corps would complement the work of other established security agents in the state.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the State headquarters for interrogation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

