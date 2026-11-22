CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

By 1830, the Fulani conquest of the North, which began around 1804, was complete. But the lofty religious ideals which inspired the Jihad had suffered serious corrosion. The Fulani Rulers, who had imposed themselves on the people after the conquest, had become more corrupt, more oppressive, more extortionate, and more tyrannical than the indigenous rulers whom they had supplanted and replaced. In particular, their slave raids were conducted on a more inhuman and bloody scale and were only stamped out by the armed forces of the new imperial power under Lugard. Those of the Fulani Rulers who pledged their loyalty to the British were retained on their thrones, whilst those who did not were forcibly deposed and replaced by other amenable Fulanis.

In other words, one of the things which the advent of the British did to Nigeria was to entrench another alien rule in the North. Historically, the Moslem Fulanis had a long record of erudition and administrative competence. They had occupied the posts of professional administrators under many native rulers in Guinea, Senegal, and Hausa territories. Consequently, the British did not bother themselves about the legality of Fulani rule in the N0I1h. The immediate objective was to maintain law and order and have an effective government. Fr these purposes, and having regard to all the prevailing circumstances which we have previously noted, no better administrative machines or tools than the experienced and fanatical Fulani Rulers could be conceived or contrived. Accordingly, all the Fulani Emirs were regarded as the de facto Rulers’ of the North, and subsequently recognised as the de jure Paramount Chiefs or Traditional Rulers of their respective territories.

Under the ‘Indirect Rule’ system, these Paramount Chiefs were to administer the affairs of their respective domains, subject only to the guidance of the Resident. In the words of Lugard himself, ‘the attitude of the Resident is that of a watchful adviser not of an interfering ruler…’

In so doing, the British gave their authoritative and unassailable backing and a new lease of life to a subordinate alien rule which, ’within a century of calculated misrule, had degenerated into an unstable and tottering despotism’. The British had, it is true, removed the more revolting edges and asperities of the Fulani rule, such as slave raids, slavery, extortions, execution for minor offences sometimes without proper trial, etc. But they had allowed the Fulani despot to have absolute sway as before, and to reign under more secure and more affluent auspices. From the very start, that is in 1900, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Shehu of Bornu, and the Emir of Kano were each placed on a fixed salary of £6,000 per annum, plus a yearly establishment allowance of £3,000 for the Sultan and of £ 1,500 for each of the other two. All the other Emirs in the North were also placed on fixed salaries and allowances, which, though smaller, were equally extravagant.

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Having regard to the present general standard of living among the masses of the people, these salaries and allowances are, to say the least, indefensible even today. They were much more so in 1900, and if the full facts had been publicly known in the South at the time, the educated Nigerian nationalists of Southern origin would have kicked up a mighty row. The British knew this, and they therefore saw to it that the North was hermetically sealed to Southern Nigerian nationalists. Nigerian lawyers, who were the champions of the rule of law in those days, had no locus standi in the courts operating in the North. They, therefore, had no incentive to travel the long distance to an unknown and reputedly hostile territory. Other educated self-employed Southerners were discouraged from visiting the North. No Nigerian, however highly placed, was allowed to travel in a compartment higher than Third Class on the railways. In the early twenties, a barrister, by name Kolawole Doherty, who made a courageous attempt to visit the North, apart from not being permitted to travel in the train class of his choice, was beaten up severely at Zaria Railway Station and was obliged to return to Lagos from that station in most humiliating circumstances, without reaching his destination, Kano. Although strong representations were made to the Government in Lagos, the only reply received was: ‘the matter is being investigated’. And that was the end of the matter.

As a result, the nefarious acts of the Native Authorities, many of which survive to the present day, went unchallenged either in the courts of law, or on the pages of the few but pungent journals which were then in circulation in Lagos and some of the Southern towns.

We have drawn attention to the educational effects of the exclusion of Christian missionaries from the North. This policy also has adverse political effects. As a result of it, the North was cut off, for more than 40 years, from the mainstream of progressive political thinking in the South; the Indirect Rule system in the North became a stunted and hidebound organism; the Northern Traditional Rulers were unable to benefit from the cross-fertilisation of modern ideas to which their counterparts in the South were – it turned out fortunately – exposed; and the feudalist political institution which the British, at their coming, found in the North, became a palpable fossil, incapable of growth or new orientation.

The Northern leaders who made their debut on the Nigerian political scenes in 1947, and continued to play different and decisive roles until the demise of the First Republic, were all products and profound admirers of the North’s fossilised political institution. There was always in them a curious mixture of arrogance and self-distrust. It was with difficulty that they were persuaded to support the introduction of a ministerial form of Government under the Macpherson Constitution. Their reason was that they did not consider themselves sufficiently educated in the Western sense to operate such a system. At the same time they bemoaned the fact that it was the British who halted the victorious march of their ancestors to the sea, and expressed the hope that what their ancestors failed to achieve by force of arms would be achieved by them by political means.

All along the line, these Northern leaders resisted either openly, or by subtlety (in which, like their ancestors, they were past masters), every progressive or radical innovation. Instead, they sought to compel or promote the adoption of their own political system in other parts of the country through the agency of some politicians of Southern origin. Because of their control of the Federal Government, and because of the tremendous power and influence which they wielded thereby, they were able to attract a large number of opportunist politicians of Southern origin and almost succeeded in their designs.

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