The national publicity secretary of Accord, Ambassador Joseph Omorogbe, in this interview with TAOFEEK LAWAL, speaks about his party, preparations toward the 2027 elections and why President Tinubu should be allowed to pilot the affairs of the country for the next four years. Excerpts:

MUCH has not been heard from your party, Accord, since you won the governorship election in Osun State. What exactly is happening in your party?

That is a very salient question. By the grace of Almighty God, our governor, His Excellency Ademola Adeleke’s second term in office kicks off on the 27th of this month and you cannot place the cart before the horse because the two work together. We have our plans in Accord. So, the moment our governor is sworn in and he takes his seat for a second term under Accord, as a political party in Nigeria competing with other parties, we’ve lined up our actions and activities. We don’t want to pre-empt anything. The moment Adeleke assumes his second term in office, Nigerians will see for themselves. We are still celebrating that Accord has never had it so good like this. Please, I want you to dispel every speculation that is coming from anywhere. Accord is with Adeleke. Adeleke is Accord. So we are proud of him having emerged as the governor of the party and he is the leader of the party. I think we are proud of that.

Are you not worried that your governor has been made the chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State to promote President Bola Tinubu’s second term in office? Don’t you think your governor may defect to APC at the end of the day?

It is all politics. Politics is either you take or you despair. We are not worried at all. If Adeleke is giving us what we need as a party, if Adeleke is giving us recognition in the party as he has done now, I think we are comfortable with whatever he’s doing. But what is important is that Accord, in all entirety, must be carried along. But we are, like I told you, here to make a statement. You know how we started as a political party. Now that Accord is a party to know and it’s a party to reckon with, and I believe for sure, like he has told us, His Excellency Ademola Adeleke, that he will never leave our court. He will always do everything to salvage the interests of everyone in Accord, which we know he’s going to do. He’s a very gentle man and I believe for giving us this victory, for making the party proud, there’s nothing to worry about. We are with him. What is needed now is for us to put our foot on the ground, to set the record straight and let the people know that Accord has arrived. So, it’s just the beginning of good things that are going to happen in the party. And as we speak, any internal wrangling, any internal affairs of the party, remain and die in the party. And we don’t want any person with so much retrogression to start saying things that didn’t come from us. We will manage the party and the party will rise in Nigeria’s political space.

It seems you as a party, your governor and the presidential candidate, are not on the same page as far as the 2027 election is concerned. Don’t you think this calls for a worry as a party? As I earlier asked, your governor is supporting the second-term bid of a sitting president whereas you have a presidential candidate.

As a matter of fact, there is a gentlemen’s agreement. As it is right now, we all know what is happening. And as you equally see, Adeleke is a governor that is announced by the party. He didn’t just ask the party to support him, he emerged as the governor of Accord. A gentlemen’s agreement has been reached where every available resource is available to us to position the party. And also, we are here to make a statement, and very soon we are making our statement. Any coalition that the media will be hearing about Accord is not actually coming from us. If the President has decided to make Governor Adeleke be in charge of his campaign in Osun, he (Tinubu) must have seen something good that the party is doing and that will give name to the party. What we are all working for is name. And if Accord is to compete with other political parties, we need a lot of things to be put in place, we need a lot of settlement, milestone arrangements and a lot of cooperation to do that. And I believe Adeleke will not do that alone without carrying the party along. We believe in Adeleke, Adeleke believes in Accord. And whatever you are hearing from outside is not from Accord. So, there’s no worry. Politics is about giving and taking. And that is our stand and we believe in it.

Do you think that APC and Tinubu deserve a second term? And don’t you think that it is high time that opposition spoke with one voice to push this government out of power because Nigerians are not happy with them?

See, Nigerians will never say any government is good because criticism will always come and government is a continuum. Good governance is continuity. And I believe the first four years are not enough. If other successive governments did eight years and Nigerians are still crying, it means Nigeria has not been positioned in a rightful place. It’s now on us Nigerians to allow Tinubu to continue and let’s see what the next four years is going to do for Nigerians. Nigerians would never say that any government has done well and I think he (Tinubu) has a plan. And that plan is what we are all looking at. They say a bird in hand is worth more than millions in the bush. It’s Tinubu that we are seeing right now and it’s Tinubu that is at the helm of affairs. So I will not speak about those we’ve not seen in power yet. Because all I know about governance is about self. What they do when they get to power is about themselves. But what we are seeing right now, four years are not enough to fix Nigeria. I think Tinubu should be given another opportunity to govern Nigeria for the next four years and let’s see what he can bring. If at the end of the four years he’s unable to fix Nigeria, then he has done his own bit. Any president that will come again will come and try.

It’s not just about Tinubu. It’s about bad governance. Tinubu is just a figure. It is me and you that lead. But somebody must be there to direct the affairs and that is why Tinubu is there. We have the National Assembly comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives. We have the Houses of Assembly. We have governors. We have councillors. We have so many of them who can fix every segment of the country’s economy. If they are doing well at the grassroots, Tinubu has a little work to do as the head. If the people we voted for are doing things right, things would have been better for us all. Let all our elected officials start doing the right thing and Nigeria will be a better place for us to live in. We need leaders who will satisfy the yearnings of the people at the grassroots so that everybody will be at peace. What we are addressing now is the economy and if it is positioned positively, I don’t think we’ll be talking about who is at the head, Tinubu or not.

Now you have a governor in Osun State who enjoyed voters’ massive support during the election. He won that squarely and hands down. Do you think Adeleke’s victory in Osun State can be replicated in any other state as we approach the 2027 election?

I am a grassroots man and I equally share my views with a lot of media representatives. I have shared my views with people that want to listen. Nigerians, as we speak today, don’t look at political parties, we look at the person. We have our candidates around the country, not just governorship, and we have told them to go and penetrate the grassroots and mark my words, Accord is going to get more seats at every level of election because we saw the spirit, high level of cooperation and coordination in Osun, Accord still carried the day. And it’s because Adeleke did well for the people of Osun and he said he wants to replicate what he has been doing before and even do more and that was why he got those votes despite the Federal might. You can see that Adeleke has been a blessing to the party. This is what is going to be replicated in all the States. We have candidates vying for different positions in 2027 in the 36 states and the FCT and we believe that our candidates will win their election.