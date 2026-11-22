As the Savvy Initiative Recognition Awards prepares to bring its fourth edition to Lagos in 2027, founder Ayodeji Agod Savage is championing a movement to celebrate African excellence, preserve the stories of outstanding achievers and inspire future generations, OLUWATOYIN MALIK writes.

AFRICA’S contributions to human civilisation are undeniable. From the architectural brilliance of the pyramids of Giza and the scholarly heritage of Timbuktu to the artistic mastery of the ancient Benin Kingdom and the sophisticated governance systems of historic African empires, the continent has long demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and intellectual depth.

Yet, despite its rich heritage and continuing contributions to global development, Africa’s story is often dominated by narratives of poverty, conflict and underdevelopment, leaving the achievements of its people insufficiently recognised.

It is this imbalance that the Savvy Initiative Recognition Awards (SIRA) seeks to address. Founded by Ayodeji Agod Savage, popularly known as AGOD, the United States-based initiative is building an international platform dedicated to identifying, celebrating and preserving the stories of outstanding Africans and people of African descent.

For Savage, SIRA is more than an awards ceremony; it is a movement to reclaim Africa’s narrative and encourage Africans to recognise their own achievers. Its guiding philosophy is captured in three powerful words: “We See You.”

The inspiration behind SIRA came from Savage’s observation that Africans making exceptional contributions across science, technology, business, education, medicine, entertainment and community development often receive greater recognition from external institutions than from their own communities.

“Too often, we wait for external institutions to validate African excellence before we acknowledge it ourselves,” he observes.

SIRA was established to challenge this mindset by creating a credible recognition platform through which African achievers can be celebrated on merit, without depending on external validation.

“We should not have to wait for the world to tell us which Africans are extraordinary. We must learn to recognise and celebrate our own,” Savage declares.

Beyond celebrating established achievers, the initiative seeks to inspire younger generations by showcasing successful Africans whose accomplishments demonstrate the possibilities within their heritage.

By documenting their journeys and contributions, SIRA hopes to provide young people with visible role models, strengthen cultural confidence and ensure that stories of African excellence are preserved for posterity.

In a recognition industry sometimes criticised for commercialisation and pay-to-play arrangements, SIRA distinguishes itself through its commitment to merit and transparency.

“SIRA awards are not for sale,” Savage insists, explaining that recipients do not pay for the honours bestowed on them.

“At SIRA, you do not pay to be seen. Your impact speaks for you,” he adds.

The organisation operates a multi-stage selection process through public nominations, community recommendations, professional networks and independent research.

More than 30 trained professionals from different industries participate in evaluating nominees, who are assessed against six criteria: achievement and impact, leadership, innovation and creativity, community engagement, advocacy and representation, and resilience.

The evaluation process maintains strict anonymity among panel members, with individual assessments and rankings subsequently aggregated to determine the final honourees.

Through this approach, SIRA seeks to ensure that its awards reflect genuine accomplishments and societal contributions rather than financial influence, celebrity status or personal connections.

SIRA’s annual international gala combines recognition with cultural celebration, historical preservation and intellectual engagement.

Following its inaugural edition in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2024, and its second edition in Chicago, Illinois, in 2025, the organisation hosted its third edition on October 17, 2026, at The Luxtrium in Houston, Texas.

Themed EKETA (The Third), the event reinforced the organisation’s commitment to celebrating Africa’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

As Savage explains, “Africa is not merely the theme of our event. Africa is the reason the event exists.”

This philosophy is reflected in award categories named after African landmarks, natural wonders and philosophical concepts, including Kilimanjaro, the Nile, Giza, Serengeti, Baobab, Iroko, Kalahari and Umoja.

The gala also features documentary-style presentations highlighting the personal journeys, sacrifices and accomplishments of honourees, ensuring that their stories become part of a growing archive of African excellence.

Beyond music, fashion and artistic performances, SIRA provides opportunities for intellectual engagement. At the 2026 Houston edition, a featured panel examined the question: “Who Owns Our History in the Age of AI? Preserving African Truth, Memory & Identity in a Digital World.”

The discussion highlighted the importance of preserving African history and ensuring that the continent has a voice in shaping how its heritage is documented and represented in the digital age.

The next chapter in SIRA’s journey will unfold in Lagos, Nigeria, where the fourth edition is scheduled to hold in 2027 under the theme “ÀPÉJ?: The Convergence”.

For Savage, bringing the awards to Nigeria carries profound personal and symbolic significance. Beyond being his country of origin, Nigeria represents the entrepreneurial determination, creative energy and cultural influence that define much of Africa’s global presence.

However, the vision of ÀPÉJ? extends beyond national boundaries. It seeks to bring together outstanding Africans on the continent and members of the diaspora across generations, professions and countries.

As Savage puts it, “It is Africa’s turn to celebrate Africans in Africa.”

The Lagos edition is therefore conceived as more than a change of venue. It represents an opportunity to reconnect the global African family, encourage collaboration and celebrate outstanding contributions on African soil.

The initiative also aligns with a broader vision of repositioning Africa through narrative ownership, credible institutions, cultural diplomacy and stronger diaspora engagement.

According to Savage, African-owned media and storytelling platforms must play greater roles in documenting the continent’s achievements, while professional networks, conferences and investment forums can strengthen connections between Africans at home and abroad.

Africa’s music, film, fashion, literature and languages also offer powerful opportunities for projecting its cultural influence globally.

While SIRA celebrates established achievers, the broader activities of Savvy Initiative reflect a commitment to preparing the next generation.

Through programmes such as **EmpowHER, Youth Tech Connect and eMentor,** the organisation seeks to equip young people with digital skills, mentorship and the confidence to become future innovators and leaders.

These programmes complement SIRA’s philosophy by connecting the recognition of present-day excellence with the development of tomorrow’s achievers.

For Savage, celebrating outstanding individuals is important, but creating opportunities for others to follow in their footsteps is equally essential. His ultimate ambition is to build an institution whose credibility and impact will outlive its founder.

“Africa does not lack extraordinary people,” he reflects. “What we need are stronger systems to identify them, connect them, celebrate them, and preserve their stories.”

As SIRA prepares for its Lagos homecoming in 2027, that conviction remains at the heart of its mission.

Ultimately, the initiative is about more than trophies, glamorous ceremonies or international recognition. It is about ensuring that African achievements are documented, African heroes are celebrated and future generations have access to inspiring examples rooted in their own heritage.

For every African innovator, entrepreneur, educator, scientist, artist and community builder whose contributions may have gone unnoticed, SIRA’s message remains simple but profound: “We see your work. We honour your sacrifice. Your achievements matter, and your story deserves to be remembered.”