Pantami denies approving new NIPOST license fees

By Oluwafunmilayo Daramola
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Saturday, said that he did not approve the new Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) increase of license fees.

Pantami made this known via his Twitter handle.

He said: “Pls @NipostNgn, our attention has been drawn to an increase of license fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you. Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!”

“The power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the Minister. Any change of fee must be specific & be approved by him before implementation. I know the economic challenges of NIPOST. However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move,” he added.

Recall that earlier this week, NIPOST claimed that: “The honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has approved a new Courier and Logistics Regulations in accordance with the powers conferred on him by NIPOST Act NIPOST.”

The new license fees for people in the courier business Municipal operators increased to N1 million and renewals fees a year up to 40% per cent of new license fees at N400,000.00 a year.

State operators’ fees rose to N2 Million, regional to N5 million, national to N10 Million, while Internal operators are meant to pay N20 Million as license fees. All license renewal is pegged at 40 per cent of license fees per zone.

