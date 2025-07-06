Politics

Wike to Peter Obi: You can never be president, your time has passed

Adam Mosadioluwa
Wike believes Obi can't be president

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will never become Nigeria’s president.

Wike made the statement on Sunday during a thanksgiving service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, in honour of the successful completion of project commissioning by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While addressing the congregation, Wike said Obi’s time had passed and dismissed the possibility of his emergence as president in the future.

He also accused Obi of not conducting any local government elections while he was the governor of Anambra State for eight years.

Wike said, “They say Peter Obi will be President, President where? Out of emotion, most of you are just following someone you don’t know.

ALSO READ: ADC: Zulum dismisses defection rumour, affirms loyalty to APC, Tinubu

“For eight years, Obi was a governor but he never conducted local government elections. Now he is saying that democracy is not working but it worked in his time.

“Only Obi was governor and chairman of all the local governments in Anambra State at the same time. The time has passed, he won’t have the opportunity again”.

The remarks come shortly after Obi, who is part of the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), expressed willingness to serve a single term as president if the coalition’s agreement requires it.

