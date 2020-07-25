APC group slams Makinde over proposed N100bn bond

The Progressives Front, a group within the Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the bond of N100 billion being proposed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- led administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde, describing the proposal as laying the foundation to developmental perdition of Oyo State.

A statement signed by the duo of Messrs Olugbenga Olayemi and Wale Murphy, State Chairman and Secretary respectively, said for the Makinde administration to take such a gargantuan loan, which details are opaque, is akin to laying the foundation for financial enslavement of the state that unborn generation would continue to suffer, several years after the administration would have ended.

“ When did we come to this sorry pass in Oyo State? We had thought with all his pre-election promises, Governor Makinde had creative ways of generating revenue for the state. It was this same Governor Makinde who said that he would raise the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) adding that within a few months we would be competing with Lagos State in IGR. He was also the one that said we would be exporting maize to Botswana to increase revenue for the State. He also said that within six months, Oyo State, under his watch would no longer go cap in hand to Abuja to beg for federal allocation. Obviously, all these were mere rhetoric to hoodwink our people to submit their mandate, a year and two months after, he is plunging the State into a debt burden.”

According to Messrs Olayemi and Murphy, the governor needs to do a lot more than he is doing because nothing is on ground to indicate that governance is happening in Oyo State.

“If Governor Makinde had condemned the past administration for incurring a debt of about N90billion in eight years, within his 14 months sojourn, he is about incurring a debt of about N150b. What would happen after his tenure? It stands to reason that Oyo State would be in a debt hole it would find difficult to get out of. The government should have a rethink.”

The Progressives Front has also thrown its weight behind the Chief Akin Oke-led State party Executive Council ((EXCO).

The group advised all those behind calls for the vote of no confidence on the EXCO to desist from the exercise which is capable of further causing disunity in the party. “Our late leader, Senator Abiola Ajimobi had already established a template for bringing all aggrieved members together by instituting a peace and reconciliation Committee.

“ We should, therefore, respect his memory and not embark on actions capable of further causing disunity. We should all embrace peace and forge a strong front to take back the State from the misadventure of the present administration.”

The State Chairman and Secretary also commended and acknowledged the support of the APC from Ogbomoso North to the State Exco led by Chief Oke. They, however, pointed out that Chief Oke and his EXCO goes beyond his immediate locality. “He is State chairman. We, however, commend those who have shown their solidarity to him and his EXCO.

“We promise to reach out to many others of like minds as we move on in our avowed desire to further strengthen the APC in the State,” they said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE