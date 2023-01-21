Pancakes with coconut taste

Every individual loves different types of snacks and light meals especially on days that the entire family is home. And for those that are on a diet but still love snacks, you should take a look at this coconut pancake recipe.

INGREDIENTS

Eggs – 3 pieces

Coconut flour

3 tablespoon Evaporated milk

5 tablespoon Sugar (powdered)

2 teaspoon Coconut oil

1 teaspoon Salt

Little drops of vegetable or olive oil

PROCEDURE

Pour some coconut oil in a bowl. then separate white from yolk in eggs; add the whites into the bowl with oil, then, add sugar and mix it.

Put coconut flour in the bowl, add little salt and milk. Keep stirring the mixture until it is smooth, then the batter for your pancakes is ready.

Put a pan on the stove at low heat, add some oil to keep the pancake from burning. Pour the batter using a deep spoon onto the pan and fry each pancake one by one till both sides are done. Your snack is ready.

