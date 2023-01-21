BREAKING: Gunmen invade APC meeting, kill two in Ebonyi

Yet to be identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

Tribune Online gathered that the attack occurred on Friday night at Mkpuma Akpatakpa village in Izzi Local Government Area of State.

According to information gathered by Tribune Online, the victims and others gathered for their political meeting before the gunmen invade the area and attacked them.

It was also gathered that the gun men left the venue with their motorbike immediately.

However, two other person’s said to have sustained different degrees of bullet injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital,Abakaliki.

Efforts to contact some stakeholders at the point of filing this report proved abortive as they failed to answer their phone calls at the time of writing this report.

Recall that the attacked local government is where the All Progressive Congress Governorship candidate Rt. Honourable Francis Ogbonnna Nwifuru hail from.