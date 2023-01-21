Tinubu Slept Throughout Presidential Candidates’ Meeting – Sowore

By Rachael Omidiji
The  All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate Bola Tinubu,  slept off throughout the meeting without altering a word.

 

In a meeting held in Abuja on Friday, which was organised to ensure proper conduct of political candidates towards the ongoing campaign ahead of next month’s Election.

 

According to Abdulsalami, the meeting was to sensitize candidates, their parties, and stakeholders to ensure proper conduct during the campaigns ahead of the forthcoming February elections.

Sowore, the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in his tweet, confirmed Tinubu slept, and the party spokesman conveyed his thought.

“We just returned from a meeting of party leaders/Presidential candidates with the national peace committee in Abuja, the Presidential candidate of The ⁦@OfficialAPCNg @officialABAT

⁩ slept through the meeting, he didn’t say a word. His party chair spoke on his behalf,” Sowore wrote on his verified tweeter handle. He further uploaded the APC presidential Candidate’s picture while sleeping.

