By Dr. Wale Okediran

I want to know if it is true that drinking Palm wine is good for the eyes. If so, kindly let me know how much I should be drinking every day. Thanks

Daniel (by SMS)

Palm wine contains yeast and some vitamins such as Vitamin C, B1 (Thiamine) that are said to be good for the eyes. However, more research is still ongoing to know the actual mode of this improvement in the eyesight. By that time, perhaps, the correct dosage of palm wine to be consumed will be confirmed.

