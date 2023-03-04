Femi Adefila is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Rave 91.7FM and Western Spring TV in Osogbo, Osun State. He tells SAM NWAOKO how much he likes it in the hinterland and the milestones in his media journey.

What is your media story? How did your media your journalism journey?

My own journey was deliberate. My brother who was my guardian when I was in secondary school actually wanted me to study Law, but a friend of mine and study partner in my later years at Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti, Shola Awoniyi, who is now the Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, brokered the idea that we should study Mass Communication. He said these were people that read news on radio and television, and write for newspapers. I was fascinated by the way he presented the profession. So, I caught the bug. When the JAMB form came, I filled Mass Communication. That was the beginning of my journey in Mass Communication. My father had reservation while my brother was very angry with me and wondered why I would pursue a course in Mass Communication or Journalism instead of Law, which was seen as a prestigious profession. I stuck to my gun and read the course. That year, I couldn’t gain admission to study Mass Communication at the University of Lagos so my uncle, Dr Yemi Farounbi offered to get me admission at The Polytechnic, Ibadan instead of the English/Education that was offered me by the University of Lagos. He advised that I should study Mass Communication at The Polytechnic Ibadan and move from there to the University of Ibadan. That was the path I followed.

In the course of this journey, you must have encountered very many shades of Nigerians. What has this brought to you in terms of capital?

It is true that as a journalist, one would have a huge social capital. Journalists are connected and have social competence because we get to know and to meet a number of people in the course of our profession. What I’ve enjoyed in this profession is the fact that it has given me a lot of social capital and social competence. You meet people across board – the low and the high and the mighty in economy, politics and sports. Journalism provides you a platform to access spaces; like a key that opens many doors. That social capital which journalism gives practitioners is what I really enjoy. In life, social capital is very important. You may not have money, but you get things done with your goodwill. When I got married in 1995, I was then the Government House Correspondent and Navy Commander Anthony Udofia was the Military Administrator in Osun State. I told him that my wife was a medical doctor and I asked that he helped her get a job. He just sent for the Commissioner, Ministry of Health and told him “Femi Adefila is my reporter, his wife is a medical doctor, they just got married and she is at SDA Medical Centre in Ile Ife.” It was Dr Simpson Oyinlola, a brother of a former governor of the state. The fact that I spoke to the Military Administrator created an opportunity for the employment of doctors in the state at that time. They employed about 10 doctors along with my wife. That’s the kind of social capital I’m talking about.

When you glance back at your years of practise as a broadcast journalist, some interviews would stand out in your memory. Which one would you readily recall?

The most outstanding of my interviews was the one I did luckily for the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola. In 1992/93 I was a corps member but I was covering the Government House beat for the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation. So, I was always in the convoy of the then Governor Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. I wasn’t married, so one of my pastimes was to spend my evenings with colleagues, especially Mr. Gbenga Ogunremi, who was the Chief Press Secretary to late Governor Adeleke. One evening in the wake of the annulment of the June12, 1993 presidential election, we were at the Government House as usual and were discussing the tension that has enveloped the country following the annulment of the election of Chief M.K.O. Abiola. Suddenly, Chief Abiola just drove into the Government House in company with the then governor of Oyo State, Chief Kolapo Ishola, in a green Mercedes Benz car which we called V-Boot. Every one of us was shocked. However, the journalistic instinct in me came alive. After the intervention of Governor Adeleke, a formidable player in the politics of that era, Chief Abiola agreed to grant me an interview. I was the only person around so I had to go in search of my cameraman and soon, it was done. That interview turned out to be so popular that even the NTA had to call for it because then, everybody was dying to have Chief Abiola interviewed. He had gone underground by then and nobody could reach him. That interview was repeated so many times by many media houses. My boss, Mr. Kayode Adedire was so happy with me that I won an award as an outstanding journalist that year. That was a particularly outstanding interview.

Then, I was privileged to cover the government house beat for so long that I covered five governors. I started with Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, then Colonel Akale, then Navy Commander Anthony Udofia, then to Col Anthony Obi and later Col Bamigboye. I left after Bamigbpye. We did so many things but those were the outstanding ones.





When you look at the media back then and now you would agree that the media has evolved in very many ways. How is it for you when you compare the evolution?

I think the media profession has evolved so well. I believe that the Nigerian media have made a lot of sacrifices for the growth of this nation. We have been through challenges, ups and downs, storms and turbulence but in all of these, the Nigerian media have upheld the sanctity of Section 22 of the constitution which says that the media shall hold government accountable to the people. Regardless of what anybody may say to cast aspersion on the practice of this profession, I think the media is a major vein or the blood that runs the country. I think the Nigerian media have done very well.

However, the advent of the social media was a defining moment in media advancement and media development. The social media has come to redefine the media space. In some instances, it has complemented what we do. In some instances, it has tried to replace what we do, our traditional mode of presentation of news from online to offline. So, the Nigerian media has actually evolved and they have made huge contributions. And, you know it is getting more interesting. When you talk of the broadcast media where I practice, 1992 was the turning point in the annals of broadcasting in Nigeria; that was when the space was deregulated. Hitherto, it was purely within the confines of government and they didn’t allow private people to own broadcast media outfits until 1992 when General Ibrahim Babangida deregulated the space. This allowed the entry of a lot of practitioners in the broadcast sector. So, the Nigerian media has really evolved and now, in Ibadan alone you have about 45 radio stations and still counting. In Osogbo, when I was practicing it was just one radio station and television station, now we have about 10 radio stations in Osun; lagos has about 52 radio stations. We are giving voice to the voiceless and that has helped to deepened democracy, to widen the horizon and allow people the opportunity to participate in governance either directly or indirectly. As long as we are serious about democracy, we need more vibrant media to uphold the tenets of democracy.

In these beautiful experiences in your media journey so far, any bad experiences or any regrets?

So far, no regrets but there have been some bad experiences. I’ve had a road accident in which a vehicle went over my two legs and I was in a cast for months. When I was Chief Press Secretary under Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, there was a regrettable accident even though I was not directly involved. However, these are events that make one’s life. There are bound to be ups and downs in every journey, but what is important is that you don’t allow circumstances to take the wind off your sail. You must keep your eyes on the ball and continue to press further. However, I must say that journalism has been good to me; God has been kind to me and has used journalism and broadcasting to bless me. I am grateful to God that I practice journalism.

Your media outfits, Rave 91.7 FM and Western Spring TV, are in Osogbo, Osun State. Why not Lagos, Ibadan or even Abuja?

A friend once asked me if I wanted a social investment or a commercial investment and explained that a business of this nature in Osogbo is a social investment while it would be a commercial investment in Lagos or Abuja. However, I believe that I can be in Osogbo and make this a commercial investment. Why not Osogbo? You see, we need to really penetrate the hinterland with our media messages and with media. In America for instance, every county has a number of radio stations. So I believe in Osogbo, I’m from Osun State and Osun has been kind to me. My NYSC was here and I stayed back here. I met my beautiful wife here, got married here, had my children here. I practice journalism here, so, why not Osogbo? I’m very comfortable with this clime, I’m not a Lagos guy. I don’t like the hustle and bustle of those big cities; I love the quietness and serenity of places like this. Besides, somebody will have to develop Osun State – the Rome of Lagos was not built in a day. I actually love it in the hinterland, we all cannot be city boys, some of us are village boys. Since there is a need for media practice here, why not here? And I enjoy it here.

How much of a commercial outfit has your media outfit been in Osogbo?

I think it has been a commercial outfit but it may not be at the scale of Channels Television; at the scale of AIT but at my level, I can say to God be the glory. Media is a content-driven business. There are about 4 million people in Osun State and population and wealth-creation are interwoven and interrelated. Lagos is Lagos because there are about 20 million people in Lagos. Population creates wealth. If I am catering to the interest of 4 million people, I think I am home and dry and I’m okay with it. Once I provide the content that makes the people happy, content that projects Western Spring Television and Rave 91.7 FM as the preferred channels for the people, and they have something to listen to, why not? We will be in business. It may not be the billion-naira business like those in Lagos and Abuja but to God be the glory.

