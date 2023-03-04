By Dr. Wale Okediran

I recently noticed some blood in my stool. The blood which is fresh and red in color usually comes after stooling. Kindly let me know what could be the cause of this and what I can do to cure it.

Desmond (by SMS)

Bright red blood in the stool typically indicates that there is bleeding in the rectum or colon, which may be a sign of colon or rectal cancer. Rectal bleeding can also be caused by haemorrhoids. It is important that you seek a medical consultation for a proper confirmation.

