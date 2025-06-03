OYSCATECH Rector lauds Makinde over Council appointment

THE Rector, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, Prof. Akinola Akinlabi has commended the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde over the appointment of Governing Council Chairman and Members for Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora and other Tertiary Institutions in Oyo State.

Professor Akinlabi described the Council’s appointment as a welcome development that would complement the effort of Oyo State Government towards bringing speedy transformation and advancement to the institutions.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar of the Institution, Mr. R.F.A. Adeniji, the Rector expressed optimism that the new Council Chairman and Members will continue from where Prof. Lateef Sanni’s Governing Council led administration stopped and they will work hard in order to contribute their own quota to the progress of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

Professor Akinlabi hinted that the Management of the institution will join hands with the Governing Council towards the actualization of the institutions’ vision of training the youths for innovation, food sufficiency and self-employment.

Professor Akinlabi also lauded the governor for his commitment towards the advancement of education in Oyo State and for his people friendly policies, while congratulating him on his 6th Year in office.

He prayed God to grant him wisdom and good health in his service to humanity and the good people of Oyo State.

The Rector also congratulated the new Governing Council Chairman. Dr. Amusan Damilare Gideon over his appointment.

He equally congratulated the members of the Governing Council namely; Alhaji Salami Lateef Adebayo, Mr. Oseni Abolade Olosun, Dr. Adekunle Onile and Mr. Kareem Adesina Rashid.

Others are Dr. Saheed Adetunji Ige, Mr. Joseph Oladapo Olaoye and Mr. Babatunde Akeem, Professor Akinlabi wished the new governing council a successful stay in office.